New dawn begins as Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass arrives at Cormack Park

New manager Stephen Glass formally took over Aberdeen today as he arrived at the club’s Cormack Park training complex.

The 44-year-old had spent the last 10 days in quarantine due to Covid-19 travel regulations having flown in from the United States.

Glass arrived at Cormack Park this morning.

Former Atlanta United 2 boss Glass will lead the Dons for the first time on Saturday when facing Livingston at Pittodrie in the Scottish Cup fourth round.

Glass has been monitoring the Dons games remotely and also had footage of training sessions sent to him during his isolation period.

Now this week the new boss will be able to work closely with the squad alongside assistant Allan Russell as they look to make a winning start to their reign.