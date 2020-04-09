Aberdeen midfielder Dylan McGeouch full of praise for NHS after partner Leila gives birth to first child

Aberdeen midfielder Dylan McGeouch saw first hand the tremendous job NHS staff are doing amid the Covid-19 pandemic when his partner gave birth to their first child.

The 27-year-old January signing and partner Leila welcomed baby Aviana just as the government lockdown was enforced.

Due to government restrictions neither of their families have been able to meet the new arrival.

However, McGeouch accepts restrictions are vital to the safety of his family and has been adhering to them completely throughout the lockdown.

That includes during the one outdoor training session allowed each day.

McGeouch and four team-mates recently trained separately at Hazlehead Park, adhering to the social distancing rules.

Police officers talked to the players and praised them for their actions.

McGeouch said: “We just had a baby, that’s our first.

“The NHS were great. I couldn’t praise them highly enough.

“The job they are doing is incredible.

“We see that as well in the normal hospitals away from the maternity ward.

“There were a lot of restrictions for them, like there was only one birthing partner in the room.

“You weren’t allowed family or visitors or anything like that.

“In a way it was kind of nice because it was more relaxed where we were in the maternity ward.

“When we were told we had to stay at home, that was the week we had her. I’ve been getting practise at changing nappies, baths and getting up during the night and stuff like that. I’m not getting away from the night feeds.”

McGeouch has been balancing fatherhood with training to keep fitness up in the hope the Premiership will be completed.

The SPFL tabled a resolution for the three lower leagues to be finished now with current leaders named champions. A decision on the Premiership has been delayed.

He said: “I’ve been doing some fitness stuff out the back as well with the programmes we’ve been given.

“She (Aviana) has been keeping us on our toes for the last few weeks. Which is good to be fair, you don’t usually get this time at home during the season.

“We’re spending a lot of time together which is great and making the best of a bad situation.

“We took her from the hospital straight home and we’ve not had any family members yet.

“My family and my partner’s family haven’t seen her so that’s been a bit tough.

“But we know it’s for a good cause, to protect us, to protect the baby and to protect everyone else.

“Hopefully once this blows over we’ll get plenty visitors.”

On Monday McGeouch was one of the five Aberdeen players who trained at Hazlehead Park.

There was no plan to meet and they adhered to the government restriction regulations.

Police officers at the park for another matter approached the players, but were happy they were all social distancing.

McGeouch said: “We have our training stuff to do and I was at Hazlehead in the morning working.

“Funso (Ojo) was on the other pitch and we had our own equipment to work with.

“The police were just doing checks to make sure there was no gathering and they just came over.

“They’d seen two sets of cones on different pitches and made sure we weren’t working together or sharing water bottles.

“It was just to make sure we were staying apart, which we were.

“It was part of the police checking the park as it’s a hotspot for dog walkers and families.

“We were on different pitches and weren’t working together.”