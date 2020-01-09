Show Links
Search Menu
Sport / Football / Aberdeen FC / Latest Dons News

New Aberdeen midfielder Dylan McGeouch trains with team-mates in Dubai

by Ryan Cryle
09/01/2020, 1:16 pm
Dylan McGeouch, left, with his Aberdeen team-mates in Dubai.
Dylan McGeouch, left, with his Aberdeen team-mates in Dubai.
Send us a story

New signing Dylan McGeouch has arrived for training in Dubai with his Aberdeen team-mates.

The evening session is under way – and the media have been given a first look at the midfielder, who was secured on a two-and-a-half-year deal from Sunderland on Tuesday, in action.

McGeouch, wearing squad number 17, got off the bus with winger Niall McGinn and striker Bruce Anderson, before taking part in the warm-up.

Breaking