New Aberdeen midfielder Dylan McGeouch trains with team-mates in Dubai

New signing Dylan McGeouch has arrived for training in Dubai with his Aberdeen team-mates.

The evening session is under way – and the media have been given a first look at the midfielder, who was secured on a two-and-a-half-year deal from Sunderland on Tuesday, in action.

McGeouch, wearing squad number 17, got off the bus with winger Niall McGinn and striker Bruce Anderson, before taking part in the warm-up.

Aberdeen warming up at Jebel Ali Centre of Excellence before trainubg session #aberdeenfc #DonsinDubai pic.twitter.com/cwkeV4ps7B — Sean Wallace (@EESeanWallace) January 9, 2020