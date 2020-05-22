King Joey’s terror at being confronted by five Fergies

Aberdeen legend Joe Harper has revealed what it takes to give him a scare – five images of former Dons gaffer Sir Alex Ferguson staring back at him.

Harper – the Pittodrie side’s greatest ever goalscorer – told of the prank played on him by pals in his Evening Express column, but the former Scotland striker explained how he still won a Zoom quiz based on Aberdeen’s European Cup Winners’ Cup win in Gothenburg, Sweden, in 1983.

“King Joey”, who had a somewhat fractious relationship with legendary boss Fergie during his second playing spell with the Dons, said: “I got a fright during a video quiz with friends when I was confronted by five Fergies.

“The theme of our quiz was Gothenburg 1983 and the other five – under instruction from former Evening Express sports editor Charlie Allan – appeared as my former Aberdeen boss in a bid to put me off.

“The quiz wasn’t great. We only had one question on the Dons’ triumph with the rest about the year 1983.

“I was toiling when as a joke the quizmaster said the final question – what was the crowd in Gothenburg? – was worth 30 points. I was the only one who had looked it up and ended up winning!

“It was 17,804 by the way.”

