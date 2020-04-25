Dave Cormack: Aberdeen’s move to Kingsford will be delayed by Covid-19 – but will go ahead even if club loses £10m

Chairman Dave Cormack confirmed Aberdeen’s move to a new stadium will go ahead even if the Covid-19 pandemic costs the club as much as £10 million.

Cormack recently revealed the Dons face a £5m black hole if the Scottish football shutdown due to the outbreak continues into the summer. There are fears it could extend beyond then.

To combat that, Cormack and investors ploughed £2m into the club and players and management took a voluntary four-month wage deferral of 10% to 30%.

Aberdeen are committed to looking at options to get football back up and running quickly and safely, including playing matches behind closed doors.

Cormack admits cash lost during the Covid-19 crisis will eat into finances available for the football operation and the new stadium at Kingsford.

And he confirmed “all bets are off” on a timeframe for delivering the stadium, initially scheduled for 2023.

Cormack said: “Delivering a top-class facility with all the fan experience and engagement we want to see is the smart thing for us to do – to move to Kingsford.

“In saying that, all bets are off the table now with regards to timing until we get through this.

“How long is a piece of string? Is it four, six or nine months?

“If it costs us £4, 5, 6 or £10m to get through this, as a club, then that clearly takes money from other things we might want to do – whether it be the Kingsford base in particular or investments in the football operation.

“Our No 1 priority right now is surviving and getting through this.

“Once we do that, we will take a deep breath, sleep on it and then come back and give our perspective as we will do being a transparent club with our fans.”

Aberdeen completed phase one of the Kingsford project when opening the £13m Cormack Park training facility and community hub last October.

The favoured date to complete the new £45m stadium was summer 2023. Pittodrie was recently valued at £11m due to the downturn in the property market in the Granite City – a valuation before the pandemic.

Aberdeen commercial director Rob Wicks reiterated the club’s commitment to building a new stadium, but accepts the financial challenges of Covid-19 will change the timeframe.

Wicks said: “I believe the view of the board is that we are still firmly committed to moving to the new stadium.

“It is the only way for the club to deliver a modern match-day experience and for us to grow our revenues.

“We know that isn’t going to happen at Pittodrie over the longer term.

“However, we have to be realistic with the unexpected financial challenges as a result of the pandemic.

“That means we are going to have to look really carefully at our times and assess the timing associated with the move.”

That timeframe could be pushed back two years to 2025.

Asked where he saw the club in five years, Wicks said: “Hopefully on the verge of loading the final few boxes into a removals van and moving west to Kingsford. The timeline may need to be reconsidered.”

Wicks insists moving to a new stadium is the most economically viable option long term even when the Dons emerge from the coronavirus crisis.

He said: “The reality is Pittodrie is an ageing asset and is costing us around £500,000 per year to maintain that across all different facets of the stadium.

“We are subject to an annual audit and survey to achieve our safety certificate.

“These are costs we are never going to recoup as the value inherently lies in the land and its development at a later time rather than the stadium itself.

“It is frustrating year on year to be putting half a million into the current stadium, but we have little choice because there are minimum criteria and standards we have to meet.

“We also have to consider the operating costs at Cormack Park – there is an extra £750,000 a year we have to provide for that in addition to everything that goes on at Pittodrie.

“We have to find a balance that is right for the club.”

