Morgyn Neill joins League One side Cove Rangers on two-year deal

Cove Rangers have completed the signing of defender Morgyn Neill on a two-year deal.

Neill becomes Paul Hartley’s first signing of the summer after being named joint player of the year at previous club Dumbarton.

The centre-back worked with Cove assistant boss Gordon Young during his days in the youth system at Motherwell and will be reunited with his former coach at the Balmoral Stadium.

Neill did not make an appearance for the Steelmen before leaving in 2015, joining Livingston in League One.

After 18 months at the Tony Macaroni Arena he joined Stranraer, making 49 appearances, before spending the 2018-19 campaign at Stenhousemuir.

The 25-year-old joined Dumbarton in 2019 and made 66 appearances for the Sons in all competitions. Neill shared the club’s player of the year award for this season with Ryan McGeever.