More of the same would suit Derek McInnes as Aberdeen aim to see off St Mirren in Premiership

Dons boss Derek McInnes is hoping for another fluent attacking display to see off St Mirren.

However, the Aberdeen manager insists it won’t be as easy to replicate their performance in beating Ross County 3-0 last Sunday.

The Reds are hoping to sign off on a high against the Buddies at Pittodrie this evening ahead of the international break.

If they can produce a performance similar to the one in Dingwall five days ago, they will have a good chance of taking the points.

While Ross County set up to attack the Dons, McInnes expects St Mirren will sit in and try to contain Aberdeen at Pittodrie, which may make carving out opportunities more difficult.

McInnes said: “It’s easy to say same again and that we’re looking for something similar, but it’s a different opponent.

“Ross County went 4-3-3 and were quite open and afforded us a lot of space to go and work.

“We enjoyed that space and took full advantage of it. With us being the home team in this game, I do think we’ll have to work a bit harder for that space.

“St Mirren will probably be pretty compact in their shape and there’s been a pattern in St Mirren’s shape for the last couple of seasons.

“So we’re going to have to work harder for the space potentially and make the most of the space when we get it.

“But if we can be as lively, show as much penetration as we did and work the goalkeeper as much as we did (against Ross County), I’d be very hopeful we can get a winning performance.”

© Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock

St Mirren have lost their last five fixtures to fall to the bottom of the Premiership.

However, McInnes believes Jim Goodwin’s charges will move up the table soon, although he’ll hope that process doesn’t start at Pittodrie tonight.

McInnes added: “Somebody has got to be bottom of the league and that could change quite quickly and quite easily.

“I do think there’s not a lot between any given team if you take away the Old Firm and the strength that they have.

“In general every game is there to be won and a lot of the time I think a lot of the clubs down the bottom in the early part of the season can change three or four times in a month.

“I think St Mirren are a capable side and while they won’t be happy with where they are I wouldn’t envisage that they’ll be at the bottom of the table any length of time.

“They’ve got a good squad of players and have stated their ambitions to be top six this season, which shows the ambition of the club.”

Aberdeen will still be without strikers Sam Cosgrove (knee) and Curtis Main (thigh), defender Mikey Devlin (hamstring) and midfielders Matty Kennedy (knee) and Dean Campbell (metatarsal) tonight.

However, the Dons have been boosted by Cosgrove stepping up his recovery. The Englishman has been running with club physios and it’s hoped he will return to action later this month.

On this week’s Northern Goal podcast, our panel discussed why big-money Venezuelan signing Ronald Hernandez isn’t getting more Aberdeen game time: