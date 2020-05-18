Jim Bett: Belief is all it will take for Derek McInnes to win more trophies as Aberdeen manager

Dons legend Jim Bett reckons Derek McInnes will guide the club to more silverware.

In seven years with Aberdeen McInnes has had them challenging for trophies consistently.

However, in his time as manager at Pittodrie the 2014 League Cup is the only bit silverware he’s won.

The Reds gave been defeated in three more cup finals as well as reaching another four semi-finals before this term.

When football returns after coronavirus, Aberdeen will hope to claim the Scottish Cup for the first time since 1990 with the last four ties between the Dons and Celtic and Hearts and Hibs as well the final set to be rescheduled.

Bett was part of the Dons side which last lifted the Scottish Cup in 1990:

Bett believes McInnes will win another trophies for Reds soon and said: “It would be great to see Aberdeen win more trophies under Derek McInnes.

“It’s not as easy as people think because Celtic and Rangers are strong sides.

“But on their day Aberdeen are definitely capable of winning more cups and they’ve been close often enough under Derek.

“It’s just about getting that belief into the team that they are capable.

“There’s only so much the manager and his staff can do in the preparation, on the day it comes down to the players performing and doing enough to win those games.

“It would be great to see Aberdeen win the Scottish Cup again.

“It’s always the last game of the season and it’s a nice way to finish off by winning the Scottish Cup.

“The fans deserve it as well because 1990 is a long time ago.”

Bett was in the last Aberdeen side to lift the Scottish Cup back in 1990.

He sees similarities between the team he was part of under co-managers Alex Smith and Jocky Scott and the current day Dons squad.

Under Smith and Scott the Reds also won the League Cup in season 1989-90 and were beaten in the final of the same competition a year earlier, while in 1991 the joint-bosses took Aberdeen within a point of winning the Premier Division title.

Bett, who played at Pittodrie between 1985 and 1994, has impressed that similarly in the current day under McInnes the Dons have continued to challenge Celtic and Rangers in cup competitions and the Premiership.

As well as the strong cup record in the league under McInnes Aberdeen have finished second four times, third once and fourth once.

Bett, 60, added: “Aberdeen like we had under Alex and Jocky, have a good squad.

“I know Celtic are a step ahead of everybody at the moment, but in the cups it’s on the day and a one-off game so there’s always that chance.

“If you’re facing Rangers or Celtic you need your good players to play well and impose themselves and if they can do that you’ve always got a good chance.”

Bett insists belief is key when competing with either half of the Old Firm for silverware.

Under Smith and Scott he says it was something Aberdeen never lacked and reckons if the current Dons squad have the same mentality they can win trophies when football restarts once the coronavirus pandemic is under control.

Bett said: “We always had belief. Alex and Jocky built a really good squad of players with a number of internationals with good experience.

“We didn’t fear anyone we played and that’s a real important thing.

“We had great players in the team and that backed up our lack of fear.

“It always helps going into matches when you believe you can beat anybody you play.