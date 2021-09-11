Misfiring Aberdeen’s winless streak extends to six games with 2-0 loss at Motherwell

Aberdeen blew the chance to leap-frog to second in the Premiership table as their unbeaten league run ended with a 2-0 loss at Motherwell.

Concerningly the Reds run without victory has now extended to six games.

With Hearts and Hibs facing one another tomorrow the Reds had the chance to jump above the Edinburgh clubs, if only for 24 hours.

They failed to take it and slumped to a sixth game without victory.

During that run the Reds have crashed out of the League Cup to lower league opposition, exited Europe and dropped to sixth in the Premiership table.

At full-time Aberdeen assistant Allan Russell was red-carded with manager Stephen Glass booked to compound a disappointing day for Aberdeen.

Aberdeen created chances against the Steelmen but didn’t take them.

New signing Marley Watkins missed three clear opportunities to net on his first start since penning a two year contract.

Minus a cutting edge in attack Aberdeen were also too often slack in defence.

There were two changes to the Aberdeen starting XI that were held 1-1 at home to Ross County at Pittodrie prior to the international break.

Recent signing Watkins came in for his first start having been introduced as a substitute in the second half against the Staggies.

Watkins came in for on loan Wolves attacker Austin Samuels who was not in the squad having suffered a knock during training in the build up to the game.

Left-back Jack MacKenzie returned with stand in full-back Dean Campbell dropping to the bench.

Recent signing David Bates was named on the bench having penned a three year contract from German Bundesliga 2 side SV Hamburg.

The 24-year-old Scotland international watched the Ross County game from the sidelines as the Dons waited for his international clearance.

Bates came on for Calvin Ramsay in the second half.

Aberdeen created the first opportunity in the 12th minute from a free-kick on the left flank awarded for a foul on MacKenzie by Callum Slattery.

Full-back MacKenzie delivered a searching cross-field ball deep to the back post and the onrushing Declan Gallagher.

Scotland international Gallagher, an unused substitute in the three recent World Cup qualifiers, headed wide from 12 yards.

In the 21st minute MacKenzie fired in an inviting cross from the left flank that flashed along the face of goal with Christian Ramirez central and Funso Ojo at the back post inches short of connecting.

Aberdeen should have netted in the 22nd minute when a cross from right-back Calvin Ramsay found Watkins six yards out but he wasted a clear opportunity by heading straight at keeper Liam Kelly.

It was to be a recurring them throughout the match.

In the 26th minutes Motherwell grabbed the lead via a cross from Kayne Woolery swung in from the right to the back post.

Kevin VAN VEEN raced in and with no-one picking up the striker he punished Aberdeen’s slack defending by heading in from 12 yards.

In the 42nd minute Watkins spurned another scoring opportunity when receiving another cross from Ramsay only to head over from eight yards out.

Lewis Ferguson shot wide with a left footed drive from outside the box for the last attempt in an opening 45 minutes where Aberdeen had too many stray passes and missed chances.

Half-time: Motherwell 1 Aberdeen 0

In the 56th minute Watkins broke into the penalty area to carve open an opportunity but his weak shot was easily saved by the keeper.

Moments later Watkins again threatened when he fired in a vicious 20 yard drive but keeper Kelly did well to palm the effort out.

Aberdeen fell further behind on the hour mark when they switched off at a free-kick awarded 35 yards out.

Woolery slid a pass wide to Van Veen who was completely unmarked on the right.

As Watkins raced out to close him down Van Veek was allowed the time to cross at his leisure to the back post and Juhani OJALI headed in off the bar.

With Ramsay down injured further up the pitch Watkins had to drop back into that right-back role in the lead up to the goal and Mothewell punished them.

It should have been 3-0 moments later when a Van Veen effort spun towards goal.

Backtracking Joe Lewis punched it with the ball landing to Liam Grimshaw who chested the ball on the run.

Before he could unleash a shot from 10 yards out Ross McCrorie made a vital challenge.

Full-time: Motherwell 2 Aberdeen 0

ABERDEEN (4-3-3): Lewis 6; Ramsay 7 (Bates 63), Gallagher 6, McCrorie 6, MacKenzie 6, Ferguson 6, Brown 6, Longstaff 6 (Emmanuel-Thomas 67), Ojo 6 (McLennan 67) Ramirez 6, Watkins 6.

Subs: Woods, Hayes, Jenks, Campbell.

MOTHERWELL (4-3-3): Kelly 6; Grimshaw 7, Mugabi 7, McGinley 7, Solholm Johansen 6, O’Hara 6, Ojala 7, Slattery 6, Woolery 6 (Lamie 73), Van Veen 7 (Goss 79) Watt 6.

Subs: Fox, Maguire, Amazluzor, Donnelly, Goss, Shields.

Referee: John Beaton

Man-of-the-match: Calvin Ramsay (Aberdeen)