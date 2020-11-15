Minute-by-minute: How did Aberdeen’s Andy Considine fare in Slovakia on his third Scotland appearance?

Aberdeen defender Andy Considine won his third Scotland cap when starting in today’s 1-0 UEFA Nations League loss to Slovakia in Trnava.

The 33-year-old had impressed when starting in the Nations League defeats of Slovakia and the Czech Republic at Hampden last month.

Considine, 35, dropped to the bench for the dramatic Euro 2020 play-off final win over Serbia in Belgrade on Thursday evening, which was decided by David Marshall’s stop in the penalty shoot-out.

Of course, Considine’s recent contribution to the national team and nation generally hasn’t just been on the field.

Following the historic win in Belgrade, footage of the the Scottish squad singing and dancing to the 1970s disco hit Yes Sir, I Can Boogie by Spanish duo Baccara went viral.

The Tartan Army have subsequently snapped up the song and it is on the verge of going top of the iTunes chart.

Yes Sir, I Can Boogie was used by Considine in a spoof video to the song on his stag do. An unused substitute in Belgrade, Considine was in the thick of the celebrations following the defeat of Serbia.

However, Considine returned to the starting line-up against Slovakia in one of eight changes to the Belgrade heroes made by national boss Steve Clarke.

Left-footed Considine slotted into the unfamiliar role of right of a back three to replace Manchester United’s Scott McTominay.

The Aberdeen stopper played alongside former Pittodrie team-mate Scott McKenna, now at Nottingham Forest, who was centre of the back three.

© SNS Group

Across his near-70 minutes on the pitch, Considine linked up well with right-sided wing back Liam Palmer and attacker Ryan Christie on the right.

The Pittodrie stopper has firmly established himself as a key part of Clarke’s squad and will be focused on getting into the manager’s plans, and the team, for the Euro 2020 finals next summer.

Here’s the minute-by-minute run-down of Considine’s performance against Slovakia:

1 min: First touch for Considine as he calmly mops up a broken down Slovakia move and rolls the ball to keeper Craig Gordon.

8 min: Another composed moment from the Aberdeen defender as he nullifies the danger by switching play from a congested right half to the more open left with a low pass across the edge of the 18-yard box.

Not only did it eliminate pressure on the Scots’ defence, it also opened up a route for a counter-attack down the left.

13 min: Considine keeps it simple with a one-two with former Aberdeen team-mate McKenna.

On receiving the return ball, he looks up and picks out John McGinn in space just inside Scotland’s half.

McGinn then drives up field as the Scots again go forward on the attack.

16 mins: Considine is the catalyst for what should have been the opening goal.

The Dons stopper intercepts a pass down the wing by Robert Mazan before finding Ryan Christie in space on the right with a well-weighted pass.

Christie passed inside to Stuart Armstrong, who slid a pass to Oli McBurnie, breaking in unmarked on goal.

However, the striker hesitated in shooting and – when he did unleash a shot – it was blocked by Juraj Kucka.

The goal-scoring chance stemmed from Considine’s interception.

20 mins: Again, the Dons defender is at the heart of a dangerous move.

A long pass from Considine down the right channel found Christie, who was subsequently fouled in dangerous territory whilse jumping to win the ball.

From Christie’s resultant free-kick, Considine rose high in a congested penalty area to win the ball at the back-post, but his header went across goal and just behind McBurnie.

32 mins: GOAL SLOVAKIA 1 SCOTLAND 0.

Considine completely faultless for the goal as the Scots allow Jan Gregus too much time to let off a 20-yard right-footed shot.

The build up to the goal came from Slovakia’s the left, with Considine doing his job on the right by sticking close to Ondrej Duda.

When Gregus’ shot was released, Considine had ensured his man Duda was effectively eradicated from the attack by closely marking him deep in the box.

34 mins: Superb left-footed curling cross field pass to Liam Cooper on the other flank to switch play from the right to left.

41 mins: Loose pass from Considine in the Slovakian half is picked up by Juraj Kucka on the riiht wing and he powers up field.

With Scotland caught flat by a potential counter-attack, John McGinn fouled Kucka.

McGinn had little choice but to foul Kucka as they were caught short at the back due to Considine’s slack pass.

42 mins: Shows there is no hang-over from that slack pass by driving up the right flank and finding Oli McBurnie with a well-placed low pass.

44 mins: Receives pass from Kenny McLean just inside the Slovakian half before switching play with a cross-field pass to Liam Cooper.

© SNS Group

49 mins: The only man still in the Scots half during an attack the ball comes to Considine, holding a central line, who recycles it by switching play forward to the right.

65 mins: Considine closes down Slovakia’s all-time leading scorer Marek Hamsik to make a vital block with his outstretched left leg.

Hamsik’s vicious 20-yard shot was flying goalwards until Considine’s timely block.

68 mins: Another solid shift from Considine ends when he is substituted for Leigh Griffiths as manager Steve Clarke switched formation and went to a back four in the bid to salvage something from the Nations League clash.