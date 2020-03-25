Willie Miller praises Aberdeen’s work to help community during coronavirus lockdown

Gothenburg Great Willie Miller has praised Aberdeen’s #StillStandingFree initiative to help the community during the coronavirus crisis.

With football, training and coaching suspended due to the pandemic, Aberdeen will use their resources to help the vulnerable.

Up to 80 volunteers at the club have been pitching in and the Dons have also worked in partnership with Community Food Initiatives North East (CFINE).

Together they will make deliveries of food to areas where the AFC Community Trust already works to reduce food poverty and support children during the school closures.

Club legend Miller said: “Aberdeen do a lot of great work in the community.

“The AFC Community Trust is an award-winning department so I am not surprised to hear they have moved quickly to help the vulnerable.

“In times of crisis like this then that department have swung into action very swiftly.

“They should be applauded for that.

“The club play a big part in the community and in these trying times they have made those very quick steps to help.”

Aberdeen aim to provide a delivery service five days per week for the vulnerable operated by club and community trust staff as well as volunteers.

There will also be regular check-ins over the telephone for supporters in isolation.

Those calls could be from current players and staff, club legends, coaches or volunteers.

Several current Aberdeen first-team players have taken to social media with videos reminding fans what they need to do to help contain the spread of coronavirus, from washing hands to not panic-buying.

Aberdeen have also backed an online campaign to promote local businesses to prevent them from going under.

The club also confirmed recently they would welcome any opportunity to open up the Richard Donald Stand concourse as a coronavirus testing facility.

In an attempt to boost morale the Dons have also asked the Red Army to show their colours in a Fly The Flag day of support for the team and the city on the days when scheduled fixtures would have taken place.

That began on Saturday when the Dons were scheduled to play Livingston away from home.

It includes wearing colours and decorating your home with a scarf on your window or a flag in your garden

The next Fly the Flag days will be Friday April 3 when Aberdeen were scheduled to face Hearts, then Saturday April 11 when the Reds were to meet Celtic in the Scottish Cup semi-final.

A dedicated e-mail address has been set up for those wishing to contact Aberdeen to enquire about the initiatives: info@afc.co.uk