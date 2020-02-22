Mikey Devlin keen to put Scottish Cup heroics to bed as Aberdeen prepare for Ross County visit

Dons defender Mikey Devlin is keen to forget about their Rugby Park heroics.

Aberdeen progressed to the Scottish Cup quarter-final with a 4-3 win over Kilmarnock on Wednesday night having trailed 1-0 and 3-2.

Devlin was indebted to his team-mates for bailing him out after his failure to clear a Stephen O’Donnell cross allowed Nicke Kabamba to put the Ayrshire outfit 3-2 up with three minutes of extra-time remaining.

Sam Cosgrove’s penalty and a Connor Johnson own goal turned the tie in the Reds’ favour.

Devlin was delighted with the character from the Dons and was relieved his mistake didn’t result in a cup exit.

But with Ross County the visitors to Pittodrie this afternoon on Premiership business, the centre-back doesn’t want the cup comeback to be followed by a league slip-up.

Devlin, 26, said: “I was relieved because it’s not how you envisage your impact on the pitch.

“I came on with a couple of minutes of the first half of extra-time left and you want to make sure you don’t make the mistake that costs your team.

“Unfortunately, it was a simple ball into the box that I should have dealt with.

“I made a mess of it and it leads to the goal, but thankfully the boys bailed me out and I’m delighted to be through to the quarter-finals.

“It speaks volumes of the character, determination and spirit in the squad.

“The manager made three changes at half-time and he spoke about cup football before the game and how you’re in or out at the end of the night.

“The cups are really important to us here and we want to get to the latter stages and win trophies.

“So we had to do everything we could to get through and we showed a massive amount of character on the night to deal with pressure and deal with circumstances as a team.

“It was real spirit from everyone and throughout a cup run you need to show that because things won’t always go in your favour.

“We showed bags of character and determination to get back into the game and then win it.”

Avoiding a Scottish Cup hangover and collecting three crucial points against the Staggies in the race for third in the Premiership is today’s mission for Aberdeen.

Devlin added: “After such a positive outcome against Kilmarnock we need to put that to one side.

“The focus is on Ross County and picking up three points in the league.

“Yes, Wednesday night was fantastic but it won’t count for much if we don’t get a win in this game, so getting three points today would be massive for us.

“I think in the league it’s about getting a bit of consistency and just grinding out results.

“Form in terms of performances is important but the most important thing is winning, so it’s about getting three points regularly.

“The manager always makes that clear that the result is the most important thing. If we can play well then brilliant, but it’s the result that matters most and we need to make sure we get three points today.”

Devlin was used as an extra-time sub against Kilmarnock, but having featured in every game this month, other than Sunday’s 2-1 loss to Celtic, the former Hamilton man is hoping to play his part today.

Devlin spent more than two months on the sidelines before facing Rangers on February 1 and said: “It’s been nice to get a bit of game time.

“It was a frustrating period, but you just have to keep working hard and wait for your opportunity to come into the team.

“It’s been nice to be back on the pitch. Ash came back from his injury against Celtic, got his goal and was outstanding, as was Scott.

“So I know it will be tough to get back in the team, but I need to make sure I’m ready to play if and when I’m needed. I think competition brings out the best in players.

“When you’re at a big club like Aberdeen you have competition in every position and that’s the case in our squad.

“Individually you need to look after yourself and be at your best to take any opportunity that comes. If you can do that, then you give the manager a tough decision to leave you out.”