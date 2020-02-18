Mikey Devlin could return for Aberdeen’s crucial Scottish Cup replay against Kilmarnock

Aberdeen could be boosted by the return of centre-back Mikey Devlin for their Scottish Cup fifth-round replay against Kilmarnock tomorrow night.

Devlin missed Sunday’s 2-1 loss to Celtic with a groin strain.

Fortunately for boss Derek McInnes, Ash Taylor was fit enough to return to the team and score the Reds’ goal during a tight encounter.

Addressing the media before tomorrow’s Killie clash, which gives both sides the chance of a quarter-final at Motherwell or St Mirren, McInnes revealed Devlin may be available for selection. However, midfielder Funso Ojo will miss out after requiring stitches on his knee.