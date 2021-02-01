Midfielder Ross McCrorie calls for whole-team approach to getting Aberdeen back among goals

Midfielder Ross McCrorie believes Aberdeen have a solid platform for a striker to transform draws into wins.

For the second successive game the Reds registered a goalless stalemate when drawing 0-0 at Livingston.

Last season’s leading scorer Sam Cosgrove was in England securing a £2 million move to Birmingham and Curtis Main was out with a thigh injury.

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes played winger Connor McLennan in striker role.

In reaction to a striker crisis, McInnes moved to land Fraser Hornby on loan from Reims until the end of the season.

Hornby, 21, is a team-mate of McCrorie at Scotland U21 level.

McCrorie said: “We are creating chances, but, at the end of the day, we have got to finish them.

“If we start doing that then we will start to get results.

“We have a good platform to build on with the clean sheets we are keeping.”

McCrorie insists the pressure cannot be placed solely on the strikers at the club and that other outfield players must pitch in with goals.

His midfield partner Lewis Ferguson is top scorer this season with nine goals, but six of those have been converted penalties.

McCrorie said: “We need to start all chipping in with goals.

“The onus has to be on the whole team.”

Aberdeen will again play in-form Livingston tomorrow evening at Pittodrie.

In drawing with the Dons at the weekend, Livi extended their unbeaten run in all competitions under new boss David Martindale to 13 games.