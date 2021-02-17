Midfielder Dean Campbell insists Aberdeen have the belief they can stun Celtic at Parkhead to kick-start the bid for third

With no goals in five games and one win in nine midfielder Dean Campbell accepts Aberdeen are mired deep in the midst of tough times.

However, he remains confident a sense of unity and belief within the squad, and also Pittodrie, will help haul the Dons out of their slump.

The 19-year-old insists the noise of recent criticism has been blocked out by players.

That the next match is against a Celtic side that has rediscovered winning form at Parkhead tonight does not dull his faith a faltering season will be rejuvenated.

For teen Campbell, a third-placed finish remains achievable – and he wants to begin that push against the defending champions in Glasgow.

He said: “As a club we are sticking together at this tough time.

“We don’t really listen to the noise from outside – we are just focused on turning this run around.

“We believe in each other and will help one another out to achieve that.

“We’ve just got to be confident and go down to Celtic believing in ourselves that we can get the victory.

“It’s 11 v 11, and we’ve got to make sure our quality is on show and look to win the game.

“We’ve just got to do the business on the pitch.

“There is still a lot for us to play for between now and the end of the season, so the focus is on the games and trying to put a run together.”

Aberdeen are four points behind third-placed Hibs, who are not in action tonight.

The Reds had been in command of third spot until a collapse in form.

Campbell said: “We are really confident we can turn this run around and put in a good run towards the end of the season.

“Then look to achieve our goals which is to finish above Hibs and as high as we can in the table.”

Campbell has experience of winning at Parkhead

Campbell knows what it is like to win at Parkhead against the odds.

His first two games were against Celtic, making his debut in injury time in a 3-1 loss in May 2017.

Exactly a year later, he made his first significant contribution to the Dons’ first team when playing in the 1-0 win at Parkhead in May 2018.

McInnes trusted the teen enough to come on in the final 25 minutes of the biggest game of the season to help see out the win.

He delivered.

That victory on the last day of the season ensured Aberdeen finished Premiership runners up ahead of Rangers.

He is determined to help Aberdeen deliver another victory at Parkhead tonight.

Campbell said: “‘That was a really good victory as it was trophy day so there was a full house.

“We needed a result to finish second so to go down there and get the win we needed was a great feeling.

“We went down there with our own objectives in mind and weren’t really worried about what their occasion was.

“It turned out to be a fantastic occasion for us and there was a great celebration after with our fans.

“It was an important game for us, just as the one tonight is.

“We’re looking to get back to winning ways.

“It will be a different atmosphere to that day.

“We’ve not played at Celtic Park this season with no fans, so it will be a different experience.”

Five-game goal drought must end

The inability to score in five games, with the goal drought stretching 463 minutes, is the glaring concern for Aberdeen.

If the Reds fail to score at Parkhead tonight, an unwanted record for the longest-ever run in the club’s 118-year history without a goal will be set.

Campbell insists everyone must step up to prevent the ignominy of that unwanted record.

He said: “It’s simple – we need more goals.

“It’s been a disappointing run we’ve been on with not scoring any goals and dropping points.

“We all know as a team that we need to get better in that area as it has been a poor run we are on.

“Once we get that goal scoring formula again, we are confident it will come back to us and it won’t be a problem anymore.

“It has just been a case of working hard on the training pitch and all of us doing our bit to create chances and score more goals.”