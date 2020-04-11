Aberdeen legend Tommy McMillan recalls 1970 Scottish Cup glory day and special welcome home

Aberdeen Scottish Cup victory to deny Celtic the domestic treble in 1970 was so impressive Hoops fans applauded the Reds as they exited Hampden.

Yet it was the jubilant reception by supporters in a packed Aberdeen city centre that left a lasting impression on Pittodrie great Tommy McMillan.

Just four days later Celtic would defeat Leeds United 2-1 in a Battle Of Britain to reach the European Cup final against Feyenoord.

However, Jock Stein’s side couldn’t overcome Eddie Turnbull’s rampant Reds in front of a 108,343 crowd at the national stadium.

Now 75, former Dons defender McMillan said: “As we left Hampden after winning the Scottish Cup, we were amazed that even a large number of the Celtic supporters were applauding us.

“Celtic went on to reach the European Cup final that season and beating them to win the Scottish Cup was the highlight of my career.

“We were determined to beat them.

“When we came back to Aberdeen there were supporters from the Bridge of Dee right down Holburn Street.

“When we got to Union Street it was mobbed right down to the Town House.

“After that we then went on to Pittodrie where we carried the Cup on to the pitch.”

Today marks the 50th anniversary or that historic cup win at Hampden on April 11 1970.

Aberdeen were awarded a penalty in the 27th minute following a handball by Bobby Murdoch.

Before the spot-kick could be taken Tommy Gemmell picked up the ball and launched it at referee Bobby Davidson.

That caused a delay but goal hero Harper kept his cool to coolly convert.

With seven minutes remaining, Derek cup-tie McKay pounced when Celtic keeper Evan Williams parried a Jim Forrest shot to make it 2-0.

Celtic netted in the 89th minute through Bobby Lennox but any thought of a late revival was snuffed out when McKay made it 3-1 when collecting a Harper pass and netting.

McMillan still closely follows Aberdeen and hopes his former club are given the opportunity to emulate that 1970 team this season.

The campaign has been shut down from March 13 until at least June 10.

Aberdeen were due to face Celtic in the Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden tomorrow.

McMillan said: “I still follow the Dons and they’ve done well to reach the semi-final.

“In the current climate who knows what will happen.

“However, if they get the opportunity (to finish the Scottish Cup) I would be hoping they can shock Celtic.”

In a seven-year career at Pittodrie McMillan has two regrets, both relating to the Celts.

First was losing the Scottish Cup final 2-0 to the Hoops in 1967.

The other was narrowly missing out on the league crown to Celtic in 1971 despite Aberdeen being top of the table late in the title race.

He said: “That would have stopped the famous Lisbon Lions team going on to win nine-in-a-row, but we just came up short in the end.

“Coming so close to the league title and just missing out was one regret, alongside our defeat in the 1967 cup final.

“Possibly my main regret was not winning a full international cap.

“However, I was up against top-class centre-halves such as Billy McNeill of Celtic, and Ronnie McKinnon of Rangers.

“One of the highlights of my time with Aberdeen was in 1966 when three players were chosen for the Scotland Under-23 team – Bobby Clark, Jim Whyte and myself, which was a top treble for the Dons.

“We played against England at St James’ Park, Newcastle, and beat them 3-1, and also beat Wales 5-1 in Cardiff.”

Following the 1967 Scottish Cup final defeat to Celtic, European Cup winners that season, the Dons qualified for Europe in the ’67-68 campaign. Aberdeen’s first foray into European competition yielded a 10-0 defeat of Iceland’s KR Reykjavík at Pittodrie before winning 4-1 away.

McMillan netted in that 10-goal rout.

Aberdeen lost out 3-2 on aggregate to Belgium’s Standard Liege in the next round.

He said: “As I was centre-half, Eddie Turnbull preferred me as the last man in defence and seldom let me cross the halfway line. As a result, I scored a mere 14 goals in seven years!

“However, I did score against KR Reykjavik where we went on to win 10-0.

“Against that standard of opponent, even I was allowed to get forward.”