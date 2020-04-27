Scott McKenna injury recovery going ‘brilliantly’ as Aberdeen star thrives using unorthodox methods

Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna has made encouraging progress on his road to recovery from a torn hamstring, despite being forced to adopt some unorthodox training methods.

The Scotland international suffered the season-ending injury in the Dons’ 2-0 Scottish Cup win on February 29.

Scottish football has been suspended since March 13 because of the coronavirus crisis and the subsequent lockdown has meant the 23-year-old has had to continue his rehabilitation work at home.

Adam Stokes, head of medical at Pittodrie, admits it has been a challenge to keep the defender on schedule and they have had to find some innovative workarounds.

He said: “We have been really improvising with Scott’s injury.

“We had just moved into a fantastic gym at Cormack Park, which has everything laid out for the boys.

“But now we are working in hallways and front rooms.

“A couple of Scott’s exercises involved resistance bands around his heel, which need an anchor point.

“Scott is in a flat so he’s had to hook it around the bannister and hang out the front door.

“He’s also been on the worktops too.

“We have been FaceTiming pretty much every day and his girlfriend has been taking videos of certain movements.

“We have a lot of measures we like to take in terms of how he’s moving and his range of motions.

“That gives me a good insight into assessing his progress and video is helping massively with that.

“That lets me modify his rehab plans every week.

“With a hamstring injury you want to be hands-on, so it has been a challenge.

“But we have just had to adapt and the novelty of it has been quite stimulating.

“It has been very different to your standard recovery, it’s a totally different scenario and Scott has been doing brilliantly with it.”

Stokes has been delighted with the effort McKenna has been putting in to his rehab and remains optimistic that he will return within the same three-month schedule as was predicted before the shutdown.

He added: “Scott’s done absolutely brilliant given the lack of contact.

“He’s not far off exactly where I hoped he would be at this point and that’s a credit to him, that he is still putting in those hours of effort that no one sees.”

Meanwhile, Aberdeen midfielder Dean Campbell hopes to play his part in helping to create special memories for the next generation of Dons fans when football returns.

The 19-year-old said: “I have slight memories of the European games against Bayern Munich and Copenhagen (under Jimmy Calderwood). I remember goals from Josh Walker and Sone Aluko and Andrew Considine who is a hero for most Aberdeen fans.

“I’ll always remember the European nights at Pittodrie when we got fantastic results.

“I met Neil Simpson at my first-ever game there, although as a four-year-old I didn’t have much idea who he was but it was incredible for my dad to see him and we had a photo taken with him.

“I have a good relationship with Neil now. It’s funny how it has played out. It all kept me coming back to Pittodrie as a fan. When you go to games and you see your heroes it inspires you to try and be like them.

“We must try to inspire the next generation to be the best they can be.”