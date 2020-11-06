McInnes would like to keep working with Watkins after he recovers from injury

Derek McInnes hopes he may be able to continue working with Marley Watkins.

The on-loan Bristol City attacker is facing eight to 10 weeks on the sidelines after injurying a tendon on his hamstring in Sunday’s Scottish Cup defeat to Celtic.

With the Welsh international’s loan to Aberdeen expiring in January he may have played his last game for the Dons.

McInnes is hoping there may be scope to extend the loan and keep working with Watkins.

He said: “There’s a hope there because I’ve enjoyed working with him. Obviously this injury is a setback for us all.

“It’s a setback for myself, a setback for Marley, and Bristol City as well because they were keen for him to get game time.

“Injuries are part and parcel and you need to deal with them. It doesn’t change my opinion on him and wanting to work with him.

“I know Marley is enjoying it here but he’s not our player so it depends on what Bristol City are thinking.”

Watkins, 30, was today set to return to Bristol and may need surgery to repair the hamstring problem.

© SNS Group

Reds boss McInnes added: “We’ve been in conversations with Bristol City.

“They will make an assessment on whether he needs surgery or not, and if he does, he’ll probably receive that surgery down south at the beginning of next week. We’ll probably have a better idea of a timescale if that’s what they do.

“If it’s not surgery, then we believe it is an eight to 10 week injury that will need that time. It’s a real blow for us.”

Jonny Hayes missed the Scottish Cup semi-final loss to Celtic and is set to be sidelined for three weeks with a groin problem.

McInnes is also without Dylan McGeouch for tonight’s clash with Hibs, the midfielder was ruled out for two months after damaging his groin in the 3-3 draw with Celtic a fortnight ago.