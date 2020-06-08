Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes reveals how Craig Bryson has been able to use shutdown to strengthen ankle

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes is confident Craig Bryson will return stronger from the Covid-19 shutdown.

After a three-month suspension of football due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Dons will finally return to training on Thursday.

That long-awaited return to Cormack Park for the Reds will be in non-contact group training, initially in staggered time slots.

Midfielder Bryson had endured a frustrating first season blighted by injury until the campaign was suspended on March 13 due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Aberdeen’s marquee signing last summer, the Scotland cap arrived from Derby County recuperating from an ankle injury.

Bryson returned to full fitness only to suffer an injury to his other ankle.

The 33-year-old underwent ankle ligament surgery in January and returned to action the following month.

Bryson made just seven starts with a further five as a substitute last term.

McInnes said: “I would like to think this time will have been of benefit to Craig.

“A lot of Craig’s work has been straight line running.

“A lot of his work has been more individualised and running by himself.

“He was able to do so much work before the contact part of it and twisting and turning on the ankle joint.”

Last summer Bryson was brought in to replace former captain Graeme Shinnie who rejected the offer of a new Pittodrie contract to sign on at Championship club Derby.

Bryson has started just once this year, in the 4-3 Scottish Cup replay defeat of Kilmarnock in February. His last appearance was as a late substitute in the 2-0 Scottish Cup quarter-final defeat of St Mirren later that month.

McInnes believes three months away from football and contact training will benefit the midfielder ahead of the new season starting on August 1.

He said: “Craig would be one of the boys who would maybe have the benefit of taking that bit longer rather than rushing him back.

“On a couple of occasions we tried to push him back when maybe he wasn’t quite ready.”

When the Dons return to training on Thursday they will also welcome back attacker Scott Wright from long term injury.

Wright suffered a cruciate ligament injury last September that required surgery.

Defender Scott McKenna is also expected to return to training having suffered a hamstring tear in February that was set to rule him out for three months.

When Aberdeen return to training it will be to a completely different environment. Clubs must adhere to strict protocol issued by the SFA and SPFL Joint Response Group.

Players will return in staggered time slots and will have to complete daily Covid-19 questionnaires. On arrival at the training ground they must pass through a screening area where they will undergo a contact-less temperature check.

Anyone with a temperature of 37.8 degrees Celsius or over will be denied access and immediately sent home. Players and staff will be tested for Covid-19 twice every week.

Covid-19 testing machines are understood to cost £35,000 but the Dons aim to buy one.

There will be additional twice-weekly testing costs of between £3,000 and £5,000

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack said: “We’re still pinning down the exact costs associated with this but we’ve budgeted for it.

“We’ve been conservative but there are literally 50-100 pages of guidelines which have been put together on exactly what each club will do and we follow these to the letter of the law.

“But at this stage we are finalising how we do the testing and certainly our plan is to have one of those testing units there so we can do it on site.”