Derek McInnes: Aberdeen need to prove they belong at Hampden in Scottish Cup meeting with St Mirren

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes believes his rebuilt squad is strong enough to win the Scottish Cup.

Now he wants them to prove him right with the first step seeing off St Mirren in a quarter final in Paisley tomorrow night.

Aberdeen have not won the Scottish Cup since 1990, although McInnes led the Dons to the final in 2017, losing 2-1 against Celtic.

In a bid to deliver silverware success, McInnes overhauled the Reds last summer in the busiest transfer window of his seven years at Pittodrie.

He insists injury problems throughout the season derailed the chance for his side to hit top gear with form in the Premiership this year inconsistent.

The Reds received a double fitness boost with midfielders Funso Ojo and Craig Bryson both set to return from injury tomorrow.

McInnes said: “You are always learning about your squad.

“When you see the injuries clear up a wee bit you can start to see the strength in the squad.

“I believe this squad is good enough to go all the way although we obviously still have it all to prove.

“Previous Aberdeen teams have got to Hampden and it is up to this one to prove they belong there. They know the standard that has been set and it is up to us to show this squad is capable of that.”

Aberdeen battled back from the brink in the previous round when overcoming a 3-2 deficit with only four minutes remaining of extra time in Kilmarnock.

Two goals in the final minute of the fifth round replay secured a memorable turnaround and kept the dream of lifting the trophy for the first time in 30 years alive.

McInnes said: “That showed me and everyone just how important the Scottish Cup is to them.

“Also how much they want to do well. People maybe thought we were down and out against Kilmarnock but we then scored those two late goals.

“That win was no less than we deserved as we were the far better team in the second half.

“We were the better team in extra time and there was that resilience about us.

“Now we are down to eight teams left in the Scottish Cup.

“It is a weekend for us to enjoy and we have to take the opportunity to hopefully get into the last four and get back to Hampden.”

McInnes ended a 19-year trophy drought in his first full season as Dons manager when lifting the League Cup in 2014.

Since then the Reds have reached a further three finals, two in the League Cup and the Scottish Cup in 2017.

He is under no illusion as to the demands from the supporters of a strong cup run and also the benefits that can deliver.

He said: “I know the importance of cups to this club.

“A good cup run brings a feel good factor, numbers swell and the anticipation and excitement gets greater.

“There is also the financial side. There are so many benefits from a strong cup run.”

Aberdeen will welcome back midfielders Ojo and Bryson tomorrow having been ruled out of the 2-1 loss to Ross County.

McInnes said: “Ojo and Bryson have been back in training which is brilliant for us.

“Ojo missed the game with stitches and Bryson had a knock but nothing which we thought would keep him out of this one.

“Ojo had 15 stitches and the nature of where it is caused problems. He wasn’t ready for Ross County because the likelihood was that would have opened up again if he had played.

“We were always hopeful he would be okay for the cup tie.

“It is good to have that strength again and options through the middle.”

Winger Ryan Hedges is ruled out with a thigh strain suffered in the development squad’s 3-1 Reserve Cup semi-final defeat of Motherwell on Monday.