Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes looks to secure signing by time squad leave for Dubai

Dons boss Derek McInnes confirmed he wants to secure a new signing before jetting out to Dubai.

Aberdeen will fly out to the United Arab Emirates for a week-long warm weather training camp on Tuesday.

McInnes aims to bolster his injury-hit squad with a number of new additions during the January transfer window.

Ideally he would like to secure a signing in time for the Dubai camp so the new player can use that time to integrate into the squad.

McInnes will bolster his squad in the winter window following confirmation Craig Bryson and Greg Leigh are both out for two months.

The Dons also fear on loan Bristol City defender Zak Vyner will require surgery on a dislocated shoulder that could rule him out for the rest of the season.

Asked if he aims to land a signing in time for the Dubai camp, McInnes said: “I would like to.

“If we can get our work done and get busy there is no reason why we cannot strive for that. Obviously we have the injuries to Bryson, Leigh and Vyner. We also have Scott Wright out for the whole season (cruciate ligament injury).

“Obviously we have been without Bryson for a while now but now we know we are going to be without him for two months.

“Sometimes you have to look at numbers.

“When you see our squad we are not exactly flush with options.

“We are pretty stretched when we get three or four injuries.”

Aberdeen are tracking St Johnstone winger Matty Kennedy with the view to a pre-contract offer for next season.

Kennedy is out of contract with the McDiarmid Park side in the summer, although Saints boss Tommy Wright is desperate to retain the former Cardiff City, Kilmarnock and Everton winger.

The 25-year-old is high on McInnes’ wish list and the Dons boss has asked to be informed about Kennedy’s situation.

Saints have opened up contract talks with Kennedy but the winger has been free to talk to any interested clubs since the transfer window opened on January 1.

Landing a creative midfielder will be one of the priorities for McInnes in January and he could resurrect interest in Sunderland’s Dylan McGeouch.

McInnes attempted to land McGeouch in the summer of 2018 but he opted to move from Hibs to Sunderland.

He was keen to secure McGeouch again last summer but the midfielder penned a one-year contract extension.

However, McGeouch hasn’t featured in League One since Jack Ross, now Hibs boss, was axed on October 8.

McGeouch’s Sunderland deal expires in the summer and he is now free to talk to other clubs.

The midfielder is currently sidelined with a calf injury but is set to discuss his future with Sunderland boss Phil Parkinson in the next few weeks.

Aberdeen’s ongoing injury problems were exacerbated on the morning of the 1-1 draw with Hearts on Sunday when defender Andy Considine failed a late fitness test on a hip problem.

Considine’s absence resulted in Aberdeen having no recognised left-backs as on-loan NAC Breda defender Leigh is out for eight weeks with a stress fracture to a tibia.

Midfielder Dean Campbell, 18, was pitched in from the start in the left-back role at Tynecastle.

McInnes praised the contribution of the teenager, who earlier this month penned a contract extension tying him to Pittodrie until summer 2023.

He said: “Dean was excellent and performed very well. He took that extra responsibility, which is brilliant for his development.

“You saw the benefit of him being at left back when in possession.

“When Dean had to defend one on one he also did that well.

“He can be pleased with his performance.”