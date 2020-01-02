McInnes hopes Aberdeen’s January squad changes can turn draws into wins

Dons boss Derek McInnes aims to land quality signings in January to make 2020 a year to remember.

The winter transfer window opened yesterday and McInnes aims to bolster his injury-hit squad with new additions.

McInnes is tracking St Johnstone winger Matty Kennedy and Sunderland midfielder Dylan McGeouch is also on the Reds’ radar.

Aberdeen went into the new year reeling from three injury setbacks and McInnes will use the January window to strengthen the team.

Midfielder Craig Bryson is set to undergo surgery this week on an ankle injury and will be out for eight weeks.

Defender Greg Leigh is also out for two months with a fractured tibia.

There are also fears on loan Bristol City defender Zak Vyner will need surgery on a shoulder injury that could rule him out for the rest of the campaign.

McInnes said: “There is more to come from this team in 2020.

“We are doing fine at the moment but I feel there is more in us and that is the part we have to get out of the players.

“Obviously we weren’t at our best against Hearts (1-1 draw) although there are reasons for that. I want us to find the answers to that in the second half of the season.

“We are going to be without Leigh, Bryson and probably Vyner for a period of time now.

“Hopefully we can make necessary additions and changes to the squad that will help us in situations like Hearts when the game was screaming for a bit more quality to get three points.

“We will look to a few additions in January so that in games like Hearts the likelihood is we get three points rather than one.

“We are honest enough to know we have a lot of work to do in the second half of the season to get those improvements.”

There will also be movement out of Pittodrie this month as McInnes recently confirmed midfielder Stephen Gleeson could move on in the window.

Republic of Ireland international Gleeson underwent knee surgery during the pre-season.

Now fully fit, Gleeson, 31, has played just one minute this season and started just eight games since he joined in summer 2018 having left Ipswich Town.

Whilst McInnes’ priority in the transfer window is strengthening the squad he could also be faced with interest and potential bids from English clubs for leading scorer Sam Cosgrove and Scotland cap Scott McKenna.

Already on 20 goals for the season, Cosgrove is being tracked by Middlesbrough, Derby County and Stoke City.

QPR are also set to resurrect their interest in McKenna having had a bid for the centre-back rejected last summer. McKenna subsequently slapped in a transfer request that summer.

New Dons chairman Dave Cormack recently confirmed the club do not have to sell their star assets in the January window.

Retaining Cosgrove will be pivotal as the nearest scorer is Niall McGinn on five goals.

Despite starting with two strikers Aberdeen struggled to make an impact at Hearts as Cosgrove served out the final match of a two game ban.

McInnes said: “I went with two strikers and was trying to be fair to both lads (Bruce Anderson and Curtis Main).

“We needed that extra man in midfield at Hearts more than two strikers.

“When you go with two strikers you have got to make it work as it means there is a trade-off elsewhere.

“We didn’t quite get the benefit of that. I had to be fair to young Bruce as well as it is tough up there playing away from home against two big experienced centre backs.

“I wanted to give him every chance to flourish.

“Once Bruce is in and around the box you would back his movement with most strikers in the league. But we understand there is still a lot of his development with his back to play and stuff like that.

“You could clearly see the fans are right behind Bruce.”