McInnes says Dons didn’t do enough in attack in Hampden loss

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes believes he needed more from his attacking players at Hampden after another Scottish Cup dream died at the hands of Celtic.

The Dons mustered just one shot on target in the 2-0 semi-final defeat against the holders who are targeting a fourth consecutive treble.

McInnes started with an attacking line-up in a bid to move closer to securing the trophy for the first time since 1990.

Talismanic striker Sam Cosgrove was handed a first start of the season having made a comeback off the bench from injury in the 3-3 draw with Celtic last week.

The 23-year-old had been out for the season with a fractured cartilage suffered in a summer friendly.

And McInnes admits it was a gamble to play Cosgrove from the start.

McInnes said: “When you start so many attacking players in the team that attacking threat has got to be there.

“Unfortunately for us it wasn’t. We’ve got quality players at the top end of the pitch and the reason for going with the players we did was we’d been carrying that fight.

“But we never had that punch to make the difference today

“We are disappointed because we went to Hampden to win.

“We started with an attacking line-up for obvious reasons. We’ve had the benefit of that as a team but we’ve got to make more of that

“I wanted us to go and show more of a threat.

“I think Sam had three chances – two headers and a left-footed shot. He’ll be better for having had the game. He’s a positive for having played the minutes.

“Of course out was a gamble but what I didn’t want to do was wait until we were one or two goals down and then through Sam on. That’s too little too late.

“The team was named to be as positive as we can and with so many attacking players on the pitch it is important that we make more of those moments.”

Aberdeen were dealt a major blow on the eve of the semi-final when wing-back Jonny Hayes suffered a groin injury during training.

Hayes, who will today go for a scan, was replaced by Matty Kennedy for the semi.

It was Kennedy’s first game time since September having been ruled out with a knee injury.

McInnes said: “Psychologically it was a real blow for us losing Jonny.

“However, I need to praise Matty Kennedy who had been out a long time but he carried the fight and was very good.

“It was credit to Matty and his fitness that he was ready to take part in a game of this magnitude.

“I thought Matty carried the fight with a couple of good crosses in. If Sam was a bit more game-ready he probably would have made more of them.

“It was a real blow on Saturday when we were just five minutes from naming the team and Jonny went down in training, he just slipped innocuously.

“We knew right away it was pretty serious and Jonny has an issue with his groin.

“It is the same right groin that caused a problem but just in a different area.

“He played the game last week, trained all week and was looking particularly sharp.”

McInnes also faces an injury with on loan Bristol City attacker Marley Watkins who limped off with a hamstring problem with 10 minutes remaining.

He said: “It is a double whammy sweat as he burst his nose in a collision and maybe did his hamstring at the same time.

“We will have to see on that one.”

Aberdeen were 2-0 down at half-time having conceded goals to Ryan Christie and Mohamed Elyounoussi.

Former Aberdeen loan star Christie netted the opener with a sublime 25 yard effort.

McInnes said: “A moment of brilliance and us being a bit slack with our work has cost us.

“In possession we had some good moments in those early stages to strike the first blow. I wanted to make it that type of game, make Celtic think twice. But when you’ve got a front four of Elyounoussi, Rogic, Christie and Edouard, you know you’re not going to get it all your own way.

“I thought we sunk too deep at times and Elyounoussi and Edouard’s movement caused us more problems than it did last week.

“Edouard in particular made it far more of a challenge. Christie’s goal was a hell of a strike but we’re too deep – he has to be confronted there.

“Christie shouldn’t have the encouragement to shoot.

“It was a great bit of quality from them. The second goal was a bit untidy – it breaks to Rogic and he seems to scoop it and it loops over Joe (Lewis). Maybe Andy, in hindsight, can get his body in and not let it drop, but it seemed a bit unusual.

“There was a 10-minute spell where Celtic’s movement caused us problems. If you lose one against Celtic, it’s important you use your experience and composure not to lose another. Unfortunately we did.“

On the half hour mark, with Aberdeen trailing 2-0 McInnes switched from a back three to a back four.

He insists it made a difference.

McInnes said: “We were better when we went to a back four – we tried to make positive changes and the players gave everything they had.

“The game was played in the opposition half a lot more.

“We got into some good areas to shoot but unfortunately for us we needed something to land for us, to throw the kitchen sink at Celtic.

“It wasn’t enough to beat Celtic today. We needed to be better for 90 minutes. We’ve been in games here where Joe has had to make save after save and it didn’t feel like that. Joe had nothing much to do in the game.”