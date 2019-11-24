McInnes refuses to be drawn on expected Aberdeen board changes after draw in Perth

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes refused to be drawn on expected changes at the club.

An announcement is expected this evening, with reports suggesting Stewart Milne will step down after 22 years as chairman as vice-chairman Dave Cormack takes the reins.

It is expected there will also be a major shake-up of the Pittodrie board.

Talking to Sportsound after Aberdeen’s 1-1 draw with St Johnstone in Perth, McInnes said: “It’s up to the club to speak about that. I’m well aware of any changes which are going to be made, but I think the club’s going to make a statement within the next hour and then everything will be self-explanatory.

“There will be another statement maybe tomorrow, but from then on in you can all get the information you probably know already, but it’s not for me to answer.

“I’m here to answer about today’s performance.”

McInnes said he was “bitterly disappointed” not to leave Perth with all three points after Sam Cosgrove gave the Dons a first-half lead. Matty Kennedy drew Saints level late on and, despite the home side imploding and being reduced to nine men, the Reds couldn’t find a winner.