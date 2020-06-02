Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes praises Young Player of the Year nominee Lewis Ferguson

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes has hailed midfielder Lewis Ferguson for another season of improvement.

The 20-year-old has been short-listed for the Scottish Football Writers’ Association Double Tree by Hilton Young Player of the Year award.

Ferguson is up for the prestigious award alongside Ali McCann (St Johnstone), Aaron Hickey (Hearts) and Allan Campbell (Motherwell).

Scotland U21 international Ferguson started 38 games in all competitions for the Dons last season, scoring three times.

The Dons signed Ferguson for around £175,000 in development compensation following a tribunal from Hamilton in 2018.

He has become pivotal to McInnes’ side and led the midfield during long-term injuries to summer signings Craig Bryson (ankle) and Funso Ojo (torn hamstring).

McInnes said: “There has been a continued improvement from Lewis and he also took on extra responsibility during the season.

“With the injuries to Funso Ojo and Craig Bryson we were without key players.

“Craig and Funso were key signings for us last summer.

“The continued responsibility and level of performance from young Lewis has been great.”

Former Aberdeen striker Lawrence Shankland is on the four man short list for Player of the Year.

Shankland scored 28 goals for Dundee United last season to help the Tannadice team win the Championship title.

The former Don is joined on the short list by Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos and Celtic pair Odsonne Edouard and Callum McGregor.

Morelos scored 29 times for Rangers, while Edouard struck 28 times for Premiership champions and Betfred Cup-winners Celtic.

Scotland cap McGregor started all 30 of Celtic’s league games and netted 13 goals in all competitions for the champions.

Celtic boss Neil Lennon is on the shortlist for Manager of the Year after leading the Hoops to a ninth successive Premiership title and the Betfred Cup.

Also up for the William Hill Manager of the Year award is Stephen Robinson of Motherwell and Livingston’s Gary Holt.

Robinson guided Motherwell to third spot in the Premiership and a Europa League place while Holt’s Livingston secured fifth place in their second season back in the top flight.

Arbroath’s Dick Campbell is also nominated after challenging for a play-off spot in the Championship.

The nominees for the International Player of the Year award, sponsored by William Hill, were announced last month. They are Ryan Christie, John McGinn, Steven Naismith and Callum McGregor.

It is hoped the winners of the awards will be announced over the next two weeks.