Derek McInnes says Aberdeen board are working ‘many hours’ to deliver coronavirus survival strategy

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes has reassured fans the club’s board are working overtime to deliver a plan to survive the coronavirus crisis.

McInnes insists chairman Dave Cormack and the other Pittodrie directors are “working many hours” to produce a strategy for the football shutdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Dons were set to unveil measures on addressing the funding gap this week.

Chairman Cormack recently warned Aberdeen face a £5 million financial hole if the lack of action were to continue until July.

The club have outgoings of £1.2m per month but no income due to the complete shutdown of football which was enforced on March 13.

With the scale of the coronavirus crisis a July resumption of football now appears to be optimistic.

It is understood players and management are set to take wage deferrals to help the club during the crisis.

McInnes said: “Dave (Cormack) and the board are working many hours to make sure that we keep everything moving along and addressing the importance and seriousness of the situation.”

Aberdeen had been hoping for some clarity from Uefa this week on how the recently suspended Premiership season could finish, if at all.

They also hoped for an indication of a possible start date for the 2020-21 campaign.

However, that clarity on the domestic game was not forthcoming from Wednesday’s Uefa meeting where all 55 member nations discussed the response to the coronavirus crisis via a video conference session.

Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell attended the video conference at which Uefa’s working group presented recommendations to mitigate the impact of Covid-19 on club and international competitions.

Uefa confirmed the postponement until further notice of all internationals scheduled for June, including Scotland’s Euro play-off semi-final with Israel.

However, Europe’s governing body still hope the Premiership and other leagues could be up and running by June.

It was a confused message which brought little respite for domestic clubs desperate to plan for the future.

It is understood a finish date of August 3 was mooted in the meet and none of the 55 member associations raised the prospect of cancelling the season.

Aberdeen have been transparent regarding the financial problems the shutdown will bring to the club.

They asked for supporters’ help and they responded by snapping up more than 1,000 season tickets.

The Dons also launched the #StillStandingFree initiative to help the vulnerable in the community.

For McInnes, unity is key to helping the supporters and the club emerge through this crisis.

The manager said: “The communication is good between myself, the players and the board.

“We all want the same thing, which is to make sure that we come through this strongly and together. That we are ready to do what we are paid to do – and that is win football games.”

Chairman Cormack recently confirmed he and the board would look at all the moving parts of what is a consistently shifting situation before making decisions for the good of the club.

Cormack is also seeking investment to help the Dons combat the financial gap.

Aberdeen commercial director Rob Wicks recently confirmed there was an “important investor group” very much part of the current discussions.

Cormack emphasised there was a “willingness among directors and investors, management and staff, to pull together” during the ongoing shutdown.