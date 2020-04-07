Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes keen to hear SPFL’s plan for finishing Scottish season

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes wants the SPFL to make decisions for the good of Scottish football without fear of Uefa punishment.

The SPFL were today set to hold a board meeting to discuss a strategy to navigate the coronavirus pandemic.

Emergency talks will also be held by the SPFL tomorrow in four seperate conference calls with all 42 clubs across its four divisions.

Fundamental to the discussions will be whether to pull the plug on the season now and name current league leaders champions. It is understood many lower league clubs will push for that option in order to receive prize payments.

However, Uefa threatened to withold European spots next season to any nation ending their campaign early.

Ideally McInnes wants the campaign played to a finish but admits that is looking increasingly unlikely in the Covid-19 crisis.

McInnes said: “Any decision from the SPFL should be made without any fear of punishment from Uefa.

“Hopefully the SPFL make the decision that is right for Scottish football.

“I don’t think any federation should be penalised for what they think is fair and right for their country, including ours.

“When it comes to the practicalities of what next season is going to look like then I think each federation should have the right to make these decisions without fear of punishment.

“The Uefa statement doesn’t help, trying to apply pressure.”

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster will this week hear appeals from troubled clubs to shut down the season and distribute prize money to help with the absence of cash flow.

Yet Uefa are confident league fixtures can be completed, even as late as August, and have warned that ending the season early could result in losing European places for 2020-21.

In light of the Uefa threat it is understood Doncaster will urge clubs not to rush into a decision about the current campaign.

Aberdeen were fourth when the league shut down on March 13, just one point behind third spot which secures automatic qualification to the Europa League pre-qualifiers.

Motherwell sit in third place.

Another Europa League spot is available for the Scottish Cup winners, or the team finishing fourth if the Premiership winners also lift the Scottish Cup.

Aberdeen were set to face Celtic in the Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden on Saturday.

Uefa issued their threat after Belgium became the first major European country to cancel their league campaign as a result of the crisis. Club Brugge were named Pro League champions.

Ideally McInnes wants the season to be played to a finish but accepts that is looking less likely with each passing week.

He said: “Each federation and each league has got to be given every chance for the existing season to play out.

“Then the decision of who competes in Europe is made clear. There is no way anyone would not want that to happen because it is the right thing to do.

“However, with each passing week that we get further and further into this, the likelihood of being able to complete this season becomes more unlikely.”

Rangers, currently second, and bottom club Hearts who face relegation from the top flight, will reportedly take legal action should the league be ended due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

McInnes said: “We must be close to the SPFL coming out with their view on how they see things panning out.

“There are a lot of discussions going on every day with the clubs.

“It would be helpful to even hear the options, let people know what they are and then see if the clubs can agree on something.

“Even if you have to put it to a vote. Not everyone is going to be satisfied with it but the importance of getting back to playing football is clear.

“So if we could get some sort of broad agreement of what it’s going to look like once the restrictions are lifted that would be good.”