Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes won’t accept deadline-day bids for stars

Dons boss Derek McInnes has warned clubs against launching last-ditch bids for any of his top players in the transfer window.

The January window closes at midnight on Friday and McInnes does not want any deadline-day drama with offers.

Instead, he aims to secure at least one more signing to strengthen the squad who have failed to score from open play in four games.

McInnes wants this boost and also to retain leading scorer Sam Cosgrove and Scotland cap Scott McKenna.

But if there are any unwanted bids for his multi-million pound rated stars he would rather they came now to allow time to assess them – not on transfer deadline day.

He said: “I would rather there was no interest at all.

“But clearly it is in everybody’s interest if we are going to get bids for players or potentially lose players, it would be earlier to deal with it.”

Middlesbrough, Derby County, Stoke City and Leeds United are all understood to have been monitoring Cosgrove, on 21 goals for the season.

Aberdeen kicked out English transfer deadline bids for McKenna from QPR and Sheffield Wednesday last summer.

They also rejected a transfer deadline day bid of £6.5m from Aston Villa for McKenna in the summer of 2018.

McInnes said: “There have been enquiries and conversations about one or two of our players, but there have been no bids.

“There is nothing that is going to scare us about losing any of our players.

“There has been a bit of interest, but nothing that we think will be of any real concern to us.”

The focus for McInnes in the remaining days of the window is on strengthening his squad – not dealing with potential offers for any of his players.

He has already secured Matty Kennedy from St Johnstone and Dylan McGeouch from Sunderland, but wants more additions before midnight on Friday.

He said: “I would like to take in more and I’m hopeful.

“The board have been great because we have five injuries, so in terms of numbers we are maybe a bit over-cooked in terms of the squad.

“A few of those are not coming back anytime soon, so I am still looking for those improvements.

“There are still one or two areas I would like to try to address that would allow us to maybe turn results like St Mirren into three points.

“We will keep working away at it. Myself and the club are working hard to see if there are ways to try to rejig things and find a way to bring one or two in.”

Next up for Aberdeen on Saturday is a trip to title-chasing Rangers, where Aberdeen lost 5-0 earlier this season.

New signing McGeouch is fit to face Rangers despite coming off early against St Mirren having had physio on a tight groin at half-time.

McInnes said: “Dylan is fine. He was with the physios at half-time as his groin was tightening up.

“We were playing with fire a wee bit with Dylan as he has not had a lot of football and his groin was a bit tight before the game.

“He has played three games in a week now and we have to be mindful of that for a boy who has not had a lot of football this season.”

Aberdeen have struggled in front of goal since returning from their warm-weather training camp in Dubai during the Premiership winter shutdown.

They have scored just once in three games and that was a penalty in a 1-0 Scottish Cup fourth-round defeat of League One Dumbarton.

Yet again McInnes was left frustrated at the lack of cutting edge when being held to a stalemate at bottom six St Mirren.

He said: “As an away team, we controlled large spells. Defensively, we were very solid and in the middle of the park we had good control.

“We passed the ball well and got into some decent areas but it is just that last bit that is letting us down.

“St Mirren don’t commit too many bodies forward, they always have plenty of bodies behind the ball. Sometimes you really have to search and work hard for that space.

“On turnover of possession when we had opportunities to go at them quickly we did not take full advantage of them.

“When we got control of the game at times we could have moved the ball a bit quicker.

“We were there to get three points and I am disappointed we only got one.

“We had 11 corners and should be doing better with the size of my team and the deliveries from Niall McGinn.”