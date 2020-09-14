Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes insists there’s more to come from in-form Dons after Kilmarnock triumph

Boss Derek McInnes is confident the best has yet to come this season from in-form Aberdeen.

The Dons racked up a fifth straight victory for the first time since August 2017 when defeating Kilmarnock 1-0.

The win was witnessed by 300 Aberdeen season ticket holders as part of a Scottish Government approved test event.

McInnes reassured the Red Army that his side, who sit fourth in the Premiership table, will continue to improve and hit new heights.

Goalscorer Ross McCrorie suffered a knee knock in the win. McInnes is confident McCrorie will be fit to face Viking FK in the Europa League second qualifying round in Norway on Thursday.

Viking are also in form, having overcame Kristiansund BK 5-3 away from home for a third straight league win at the weekend.

McInnes said: “The exciting part for me is the fact I know there is better in us. That is five wins in a row and I know there is more to come. We will work hard to get a better 90 minute performance.

“I was pleased with a lot of the attacking play and the speed. The confidence in the team is good but I am also looking for more.

“We were up against a good opponent and got another clean sheet. We have only lost two goals now in the six games we have played – that gives us a real platform.

“We would like to have scored a couple more but one was enough and got the job done.”

For the first time since a 3-1 defeat of Hibs on March 7 there were supporters inside Pittodrie. Aberdeen and Ross County were chosen as the two pilot matches to test run a limited number of supporters within stadia.

The Scottish Government have moved back the indicative date for supporters to return to stadia from today to October 5. Aberdeen hope to have 750 supporters inside Pittodrie for Sunday’s clash with Motherwell.

However following rising Covid-19 cases in the country First Minister Nicola Sturgeon stated future test events will be on a “case to case” basis.

McInnes said: “We were aware the supporters were there from the warm up.

“It wasn’t lost on us the importance of winning with the fact the fans haven’t been in to see the team in the flesh for so long.

“I thought the support were really appreciative of the players and clearly enjoyed watching the team. There were some real sparkling moments in that first half with fluidity and pace in the team.

“The supporters appreciated that but the pleasing part was they appreciated the work rate in the team.

“They clapped every blocked tackle, every matched run and every clearance. I was really pleased that the 300 managed to see their team win.”

Scotland U21 captain McCrorie volleyed home the only goal for his first for the club since arriving from Rangers.

McCrorie suffered a knee knock in a collision with defender Kirk Broadfoot in the first half. McInnes is confident he will be fit for Europe on Thursday.

He said: “Ross said he was alright but looked like the most un-alright guy in the world as he had ice all over his body.

“I probably should have taken him off just before that as his running pattern was being restricted by the knocks he had.

“The first knock was to the knee and I think that was the one that was causing most problems.

“Ross certainly likes to get involved and he won plenty of tackles in there.

“I think he will be fine. Andy (Considine) was feeling his hamstring at the start of the second half but it came to nothing.

“I think we should be as we are going into the Norway game.”

With the return of supporters to Pittodrie for the first time in more than six months McInnes, who set up 3-4-3, wanted to deliver an attacking – and winning performance.

He said: “When you select a team as we did against Kilmarnock and Hibs it is exciting when it is right as there is a lot of speed and width to the team.

“However there is still a trade-off to that and sometimes as you need to defend a bit more. We are happy to do that at times as long as we do the right things.

“Joe (Lewis) has one save to make but we still gave Kilmarnock too much encouragement at times to put the ball in our box.

“In the second half we kept those attacking players on for as long as possible to get that second goal and passed up a couple of opportunities. The best one in particular fell to Scott Wright and that should have killed the game for us.

“When your opponent is putting on attacking player after attacking player there comes a time when you have to negate that to see the game out.

“I thought we were pretty comfortable, showed our experience and got the job done.”