Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes: ‘It would be wrong if the majority of leagues in Europe are playing football and we are still humming and hawing’

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes wants Scotland to be inspired by German football’s return to action from the Covid-19 shutdown.

The SPFL and SFA put forward a plan to the Scottish Government yesterday to start the Premiership behind closed doors on August 1.

McInnes insists the resumption of Bundesliga 1 and 2 in Germany earlier this month offers a blue-print of what can be achieved.

Germany became the first top European league to return to closed-door action and will host 12 games across the top two divisions this weekend.

The English Premier League will resume on June 17 with Spain’s La Liga on June 8 and Italy’s Serie A on June 13.

McInnes does not want Scottish football to keep talking about a return while other European leagues are already up and running.

He said: “Without doubt Germany shows that it can be done.

“Obviously the Bundesliga is a massive league, but it shows that where there is a will there is a way.

“Hopefully we can work our way through this and get back playing as well.

“Watching the Bundesliga is unusual, but once we get our heads around the fact that there is no supporters in the stadium it shows what can be done.

“We know we are not the German Bundesliga or the English Premier League but we can learn.

“Why should our supporters and all supporters in Scotland be denied the chance to have something similar.”

SFA chief executive Ian Maxwell and SFA chief executive Neil Doncaster met with Health and Sports Minister Joe Fitzpatrick yesterday to put forward the Joint Response Group’s plans for a restart.

McInnes insists Scottish football cannot do it alone and needs help from the government.

He said: “It would be wrong if the majority of leagues in Europe are playing football and we are still humming and hawing, deep in negotiations and talks about trying to get things moving.

“There are a lot of good people in Scottish football who are trying to make that happen.

“However, they cannot do it on their own.”

The Germans returned to complete the 2019-20 season with Italy, Spain and England also committed to finishing the campaign.

Of the five major European leagues, only France opted not to attempt to complete the season.

The SPFL board ended the Premiership season last week, confirming Celtic champions and relegating Hearts.

McInnes accepts there were financial imperatives at play necessitating a return of the major Euro leagues that were not as relevant in Scotland.

The English Premier League faced a £340m bill from broadcasters if the season was not completed.

McInnes said: “I know these countries have the financial clout to get to where they are now.

“The English Premier League have put a £4m fund for testing players and getting the whole thing moving.

“Due to the figures involved, it was clearly of vital importance that they concluded their league.”

McInnes will today settle down to watch live broadcast action on BT Sports of the Bundesliga, hoping he will be back in the dugout with Aberdeen for that August target.

He said: “I have been watching the German football and it has been great.

“I am getting used to there being no crowds and you can really watch the game tactically.

“There is a high level of performance and standard in the Bundesliga games, which is great considering they are not long back from the time off.

“The standard of the games and standard of the goals considering it was the first game back for these teams in a long time was good.”