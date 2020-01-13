McInnes has faith Jon Gallagher will be ‘eager’ to show his best after extending Aberdeen loan spell

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes is confident Atlanta United attacker Jon Gallagher will make the most of his extended loan deal.

The paperwork to extend the 23-year-old’s loan until the end of the season was finalised during the Dons winter training camp in Dubai.

Gallagher has made more than 20 appearances for the Dons since arriving from the MLS side last summer.

He netted against Rangers at Pittodrie last month to spark a comeback to draw 2-2 after falling two goals behind.

McInnes said: “Jon has played an important role for us so far.

“His flexibility has been key but he has also shown a hunger to impress.

“Jon’s has flexibility, energy and speed.”

McInnes believes Gallagher can reach higher levels of performance in the second half of the season.

He said: “I know that Jon is eager to show his capabilities.

“He has got more to give and hopefully we see that in the second half of the season.

“Jon is the type of boy that we have enjoyed working with.

“He is clearly driven to do as well as he can.”

Before joining the Dons, Gallagher was a regular for Atlanta United 2, who are managed by former Aberdeen midfielder Stephen Glass.

Aberdeen received £2 million from Atlanta United in November as part of the clubs’ “strategic partnership” with Darren Eales, the Atlanta United president, joining the Dons board.