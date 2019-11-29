McInnes ready to match incoming Aberdeen chairman Cormack’s ambition

Dons boss Derek McInnes today insisted he is ready to match the ambitions of new chairman Dave Cormack.

Incoming chairman Cormack wants to close the gap on Celtic and Rangers to the extent of pushing into a future title race.

The US-based multi- millionaire has also challenged the Reds to break into the UEFA top 100 clubs.

Cormack will officially replace Stewart Milne as chairman following the club’s annual general meeting on December 16.

Cormack has already overseen the investment of £16.2 million into the club since his arrival in summer 2017.

Current vice-chairman Cormack was fundamental in driving forward the funding and completion of the newly-opened £13m training facility at Kingsford.

He has also pushed forward a strategic partnership with American MLS side Atlanta United.

McInnes is ready to rise to the challenge of meeting Cormack’s ambitions.

He said: “Dave wants the club to be the biggest animal possible, and that is what we want.

“He has similar aspirations for the club as I do and that is music to a manager’s ears, when you are working for people who are showing

that ambition and desire to improve things.

“Dave wants to see a successful Aberdeen on the pitch but also a successful club off the pitch by trying to generate more money and having a better infrastructure.”

As part of the partnership with Atlanta, £2m has been invested by the parent club of the MLS side, the AMB group owned by Arthur Blank. The co-founder of Home Depot in the States, Blank is worth $5.3 billion.

AMB group’s £2m will be the sum of their input, and is part of a fresh investment package of £5m with Cormack and US investors providing the remainder.

The link-up with Atlanta also opens up the potential of utilising their scouting contacts within South America.

McInnes said: “With the relationship with Atlanta we can share good ideas both commercially at boardroom level and the football side.

“The ability to deliver what we want to do is then strengthened.”

On announcing his imminent rise to chairman and other changes at board level Cormack insisted it was a case of “evolution” and not “revolution”.

McInnes said: “We will still have our own identity as we are Aberdeen football club and do our own work.

“But having that support and relationship with Atlanta will help us.”

Darren Eales, president of Atlanta United, will also join the Pittodrie board. McInnes welcomes the changes and is excited about the future.

He said: “I have known for the last two to three months what was happening.

“I have worked with Dave for two-and-a-half years and Stewart for six-and-a-half. Dave has played a huge part in not only delivering the training ground but also trying to increase the budget and to get as strong a squad as possible.

“Having Dave, someone I know and have worked with, taking over from the chairman can only be a good thing.

“The chairman has done his bit and is stepping down. Stewart will still be a key board member and having that experience to lean on will be very important for the club and also for Dave.

“The first conversation I had with Dave was just after the Scottish Cup final we lost to the late Tom Rogic goal (2017).

“Stewart asked me to speak to him and from that first conversation I could tell how keen Dave was to get on board and try to bring his knowledge, expertise, energy and finance to the table.

“He has been as good as his word since that first conversation.

“Dave has been part of the technical board for the last couple of years and has been heavily involved with the budget issues and the recruitment side.

“He has been very supportive and I am looking forward to fostering that relationship even more.”