McInnes disappointed by loss of quickfire double at Hampden

Dons boss Derek McInnes was left to rue conceding twice in quick succession as they lost to Celtic in the semi-final of the Scottish Cup at Hampden.

Ryan Christie and Mohamed Elyounoussi’s goals on 18 and 23 minutes earned the Hoops a 2-0 win at the national stadium.

The Dons did get into good areas and put plenty of crosses into the box, but were unable to find a way back into the game.

“I didn’t think we started great in the game out of possession, in possession we had a couple of good moments,” McInnes told Premier Sports.

“Matty Kennedy put in a couple of great crosses that we should do better with, Cosgrove looked favourite and I can remember Ryan Hedges having a chance and not taking it on his right foot.

“We had three or four good moments in possession, but to lose two goals in quick succession is really disappointing.

“From the opposition’s point of view it’s a fantastic finish from Christie stepping in, but from our point of view he’s got to be stepping onto a body, we were too deep.

“Then Edouard and Elyounoussi’s movement spooked us a wee bit and we needed to be braver with our starting positions.

“I think there is a bit of fortune with the second goal because I’m not sure if Rogic caught the cross right, he sort of looped it over Joe and then maybe Andy should do better at the back post.

“From then on we competed, but we needed to take one of the chances that we got.

“We’re disappointed, we came here to win a game and we’ve lost it.”

McInnes threw striker Sam Cosgrove in for his first start of the season following a knee injury and he had a few opportunities.

McInnes added: “We took a gamble in playing him and we could see him getting into good positions.

“We knew we had crossers in Kennedy and Hedges and we wanted that presence and it nearly counted for us.

“He’s had three good chances Sam with the one in the second half.”

Celtic manager Neil Lennon said: “I’m thrilled, I thought we were magnificent in the first half. Second have we looked a little bit leggy which is understandable.

“We made the subs and changed the shape a bit and saw the game out comfortably and it’s another brilliant win for the players.”