McInnes’ delight at Aberdeen defenders McKenna and Devlin in Scotland squad

Boss Derek McInnes today hailed defenders Scott McKenna and Mikey Devlin for forcing their way into the Scotland team.

Aberdeen centre-backs McKenna and Devlin were today set to continue their club partnership at inter-national level in Cyprus.

The Reds are poised to anchor the heart of the Scots’ defence in the Euro 2020 qualifiers in Nicosia and against Kazakhstan on Tuesday.

McKenna, 23, is back in the national team having missed the previous two squads with a hamstring tear.

His Pittodrie partner Devlin, 26, will earn his third cap having started the recent Group I qualifiers against Russia (4-0 loss) and San Marino (6-0 win).

Scotland cannot qualify for the Euro 2020 finals via the group stages and must contest a play-off in March.

Yesterday marked the 30th anniversary since the legendary Aberdeen centre-back partnership of Willie Miller and Alex McLeish last turned out together for Scotland.

The McKenna-Devlin partnership will be the first time two Aberdeen centre-backs have started together for Scotland since McLeish linked up with Brian Irvine in a 2-1 defeat of Romania in September 1990.

McInnes said: “Steve Clarke is talking about trying to get a familiarity within the Scotland squad.

“It is credit to Scott and Mikey that they are part of that and firmly within the manager’s thoughts.

“Scott is now a real mainstay for Scotland under the last two international managers which is great for him.

“Mikey has clearly done enough not just in the two games against Russia and San Marino but also in training with Scotland for the manager to select him again.

“Even when Mikey had not started a game he had clearly impressed with his work and application. It was great for Mikey to start the last two games.

“For both Scott and Mikey to be involved for these games is fantastic for them.”

McKenna and Devlin are the only capped centre-backs available for selection by Clarke for today’s clash in Nicosia.

The only other centre-back who flew out to Cyprus was Motherwell’s Declan Gallagher who has yet to be capped.

Centre-backs Stuart Findlay (Kilmarnock), Charlie Mulgrew (Wigan Athletic) and Grant Hanley (Norwich City) were ruled out by injury prior to Clarke naming his squad for the Euro 2020 double header.

Leeds United centre-back Liam Cooper pulled out of the squad on Monday due to injury.

McInnes is delighted his two centre-backs are in the Scotland squad but admits that is tempered at game time by the concern they could pick up an injury.

Devlin suffered a serious injury while with the Scotland squad under former boss Alex McLeish last November.

The Dons defender was in line to start against Albania in the UEFA Nations League and earn a debut cap. However, Devlin suffered an ankle injury during training with the national squad just days before that game.

It wrecked his dream of a debut cap and also ruled the defender out of action for three months. Devlin missed the League Cup final against Celtic, which the Dons lost 1-0.

Aberdeen also have three players on international duty with the Scotland Under-21s – Lewis Ferguson, Connor McLennan and Dean Campbell.

Winger Niall McGinn is with the Northern Ireland squad for their Euro 2020 Group C ties at home to Holland tonight and Germany away on Tuesday.

McInnes said: “There is the concern about injuries.

“However, we have picked up enough training injuries.

“You can get injured when you are training so I am quite relaxed about it.

“Obviously though, when the game kicks off you do start to get a wee bit edgy.

“There is that concern during the game that they do not pick up any injuries.

“Especially with the games we have coming up you just want the players to come through unscathed.

“Hopefully they all have a positive experience when away with their international squad and come back bouncing and feeling good about themselves.”

Winger McGinn faces the daunting prospect of Holland tonight before Germany away in Northern Ireland’s bid to qualify for the Euros again.

They reached the knock-out stages of Euro 2016, with McGinn scoring in a group stage defeat of Ukraine.

McInnes said: “They are tough games for Niall but a brilliant experience.

“Niall always looks forward to going way with his country and I hope he gets a positive outcome.”