Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes could yet add signing after window

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes is content with his January transfer business but could yet add another signing.

For McInnes a 0-0 draw away to Rangers is proof his squad are back on track.

The January window may have closed, but McInnes’ strengthening this season may not be over.

Three signings were made in the winter window to add spark to the attack – Matty Kennedy, Dylan McGeouch and Ronald Hernandez.

McInnes pushed to make a late addition before Friday’s midnight deadline but the Reds ran out of time.

However, the manager could yet try to sign an attacker who is currently without a club.

Asked if he could move for a free agent, McInnes said: “We will see how that plays out.

“We were close on Friday night to maybe getting one in.

“I think we have had a decent window.

“Very few managers get everything they want in the transfer window but I am pretty pleased with the work we have done.

“We brought McGeouch, Kennedy and Hernandez in.”

Hernandez’s signing was completed on deadline day for an undisclosed fee until summer 2024 from Norwegian side Staebek.

The 22-year-old has not played for two months since the Norwegian league finished on December 1.

However, he has had a pre-season and was scheduled to play a friendly on Friday for Staebek until the Dons made their move.

Hernandez met up with his new team-mates at their hotel in Glasgow on the night before the clash at Rangers.

He was an unused substitute at Ibrox, but is in contention to make his debut against St Johnstone on Wednesday.

Hernandez’s move was helped by Aberdeen’s strategic partnership with MLS side Atlanta United.

McInnes hopes he is the first of many more.

He said: “Hernandez I am really excited about as he is the type of signing we should be making at the club.

“A young player with potential who can go on and improve. He is another player that brings speed and a bit of creativity from the sides.

“Hopefully it is the start of many.”

Following the 0-0 draw at St Mirren last weekend some of the near 1,000 travelling support vented their frustrations at McInnes.

Their chants questioned his position at the club.

McInnes accepts at a club like Aberdeen “criticism comes with the territory”.

Although Ibrox represented a third successive game without scoring McInnes is confident the Reds can be stronger in the second half of the campaign.

He said: “I can understand a certain level of criticism and that comes with the territory.

“We have had tough spells before in my time here and I have shown, and my teams have shown, we always come through it.

“I trust in my players and believe in the squad.

“We just knuckle down, work hard and try to ignore the noise and concentrate on the work we do.

“That is working really closely together – myself, the players and the staff Monday to Friday to try to deliver better performances.

“I am confident we will in the second half of the season.

“We are not far off third spot where we want to be and we still think there is more to come from us. We will get there.”

Aberdeen lost their previous trip to Ibrox 5-0 in September but had opportunities to secure all three points in the return to Govan.

Leading scorer Sam Cosgrove, on 21 goals this season, had the best chance when one-on-one with keeper Allan McGregor in the first half.

McInnes said: “Before the game started, if you get a clean sheet at Ibrox with the talent in that Rangers dressing room then you have done a lot of things right.

“There was bags of effort as we normally get from the boys and there was a lot of concentration.

“We were nice and compact with boys sticking to their task.

“We were constantly asking questions.

“Sometimes when you get those chances and you don’t take them at a place like Ibrox it can be demoralising for players.

“However, they never let their heads go down. They just kept going at it.

“It wasn’t perfect as we didn’t win but it was a good performance and we certainly deserved a draw.

“Despite Rangers having the majority of the ball probably the best chances fell to us.

“For us to come away with a clean sheet is really pleasing and tells you how well my players have done.”