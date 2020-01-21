Derek McInnes calling for more goals from Aberdeen’s defenders

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes has challenged his defenders to use their aerial threat to deliver more goals.

McInnes was left frustrated at the number of chances spurned from set pieces in the 1-0 Scottish Cup defeat of Dumbarton.

Aberdeen had 27 shots at goal against the League One part-timers but it took a late penalty from striker Sam Cosgrove to secure the narrow victory.

McInnes wants his defenders to take some of the goal pressure off leading scorer Cosgrove.

He said: “At set plays every one of my bigger lads had an opportunity against Dumbarton – Considine, Taylor and McKenna.

“These players have to take more ownership and responsibility to score more goals.

“They have to be better than that, as it is part of their game and very important.

“Especially when the delivery is as good as it was from (Niall) McGinn. His delivery was on the money every time and every one of them had a chance from a set-play.”

Aberdeen dominated possession against the League One minnows, but Cosgrove was the difference when earning and converting the spot-kick for his 21st goal of the season.

New York Red Bulls have joined the race to land the striker, who is contracted to Pittodrie until summer 2022.

Middlesbrough, Derby County, Stoke City and Leeds United are also monitoring the 23-year-old.

McInnes said: “Sam didn’t have the best of afternoons but he was still the guy who makes the difference for us.

“Sam knew if he took the chance on it would be blocked and he showed nice, soft feet in there.

“He anticipated the challenge coming and stuck away the penalty.

“No-one could deny we deserved to win the penalty and it felt like a type of performance that would maybe have merited more goals.

“We still have to score them, though, and we are searching to have a bit more penetration and quality in the final third.

“We put a team out there to be as attacking as possible, as we went with two strikers and two wide players. It didn’t really make any difference to the scoreline and that is something we need to improve on going forward.

“For now it was about getting through the tie, which we deserved to do.”

Aberdeen rattled in eight shots on target and a further 19 off target but there was a creeping sense of déjà vu as the Reds were held 1-1 at the fourth round stage last year at Pittodrie by lower-league Stenhousemuir.

However, Cosgrove’s late goal prevented an unwanted replay.

McInnes said: “We would have been bemoaning and cursing passing up so many chances.

“We had umpteen corners and free-kicks going in the box.

“If you take a chance from set-plays then eventually Dumbarton have to come out of their shape to get something from the game.

“Then there might be more opportunities. But the longer it is 0-0 then the more they think they are in the game.

“It was a combination of Dumbarton being very organised, structured and defending well.

“That and us not taking our chances as we had so many shots and almost 70% possession.

“Every time you miss a chance it is a shot of adrenaline for the Dumbarton boys. The longer that you don’t score, they believe that it may well be their day.

“The longer we don’t score then we start to think that it is maybe heading for a replay.

“I am delighted that the players managed to keep their composure.

“The performance was more than decent in the first two thirds but in that last bit we have to sharpen up our work.”