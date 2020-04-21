McInnes: Aberdeen will have stability during potential post-coronavirus recruitment chaos

Boss Derek McInnes is confident Aberdeen will dodge contract chaos this summer following the Covid-19 outbreak.

With football currently in shutdown clubs worldwide face uncertainty as to how the coronavirus pandemic will damage them financially.

There is the added problem of many players’ contracts expiring on June 30 following what should have been the end of the 2019-20 campaign.

Fifa have approved plans to extend player contracts and move transfer windows to allow seasons on hold to be completed.

There could, however, be chaos in the race to rebuild for the next season with uncertainty over when the suspended campaign will finish, if at all, and when the 2020-21 term will begin.

However, McInnes has the safety of having the vast majority of his squad tied up on long-term deals.

McInnes said: “Before all this blew up we had spoken about how we have a lot of stability with the squad for the first time in a few seasons.

“That is great for the players, obviously, to have that stability in the current situation.

“Having that stability will also be good for the club in terms of we don’t know how coronavirus is going to play out, and how that will affect the whole recruitment process.”

The outcome of the Scottish Premiership campaign remains uncertain with eight rounds of games still to be played.

A resolution to finish the three lower leagues in Scotland was recently passed in a vote put to the SPFL’s 42 member teams but the fate of the top flight remains clouded in uncertainty.

The passing of the resolution gives the SPFL board the power to declare the Premiership campaign over. However, Aberdeen have been given assurances that will not be done without consultation with the 12 top-flight clubs and then 75% being in favour.

There could be some clarity on the future of this season’s Premiership following a meeting of UEFA’s Executive Committee on Thursday.

A Fifa taskforce drafted emergency guidelines that include the recommendation that players’ expiring contracts can be extended beyond the end of June.

There was also confirmation that Fifa would permit transfer windows to be put back beyond the end of August and inserted into the gap between this season and the delayed 2020-21 campaign.

Aberdeen have only two players out of contract this summer – No 2 keeper Tomas Cerny and on-loan Greg Leigh.

Aberdeen had a clause of first option to sign the defender permanently written into the loan deal for Leigh who has a year left on his contract at Dutch second tier side NAC Breda.

McInnes was keen to sign the 25-year-old permanently but contract talks had been put on ice to allow the defender to fully focus on his rehabilitation from a fractured tibia that had ruled him out for three months.

Those discussions were set to resume just as Scottish football went into shutdown on March 13.

McInnes recently confirmed all talks on new deals were on hold until the club and Scottish football emerged from the pandemic. Former Watford defender Tommie Hoban was also set to be offered a short-term deal until the end of the season just before the shutdown.

Hoban had suffered a cruciate ligament injury while on loan at Aberdeen last season. Now a free agent having been released by Watford in the summer, Hoban had trained with the Dons and proven his fitness.

McInnes was keen to sign Hoban until the end of the season as back-up for Scott McKenna, who is out with a hamstring tear.

The suspension of all football meant Hoban’s deal had to be taken off the table, although McInnes will continue to keep in contact with the defender.

Dons chairman Dave Cormack recently warned of the crippling financial losses facing the club during the shutdown, insisting “they would be as well taking £1 million out to the car park and setting fire to it” every month.

Faced with a £5m black hole due to no football before the summer Cormack, along with other investors, ploughed an additional £2m into the club.

Players, management and higher paid staff took wage deferrals of between 10% to 30% from April 1 for four months. That will save the club £1.1m.

As uncertainty rages through the football world, McInnes at least has the certainty of the majority of his squad signed up. Regardless of the projected financial shortfall, McInnes reassured supporters the Pittodrie board will still work to have a strong team in 2020-21.

He said: “The board will still want as strong and competitive a team as possible on the pitch. But at the minute we have to try to deal with what is in front of us.

“There are a few of the younger lads out of contract and one or two of the senior ones. But these discussions on all of them will wait until everything becomes a bit clearer.”