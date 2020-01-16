Dylan McGeouch vows to make immediate impact for Aberdeen

New signing Dylan McGeouch has vowed to make an immediate impact with the Dons as he bids to kick-start his career.

The midfielder is set to make his competitive debut in Saturday’s Scottish Cup clash with lower-league Dumbarton.

Scotland international McGeouch featured for the first half of the Reds’ 1-0 friendly loss to Al Wehdat SC in Dubai.

The Dons swooped to secure McGeouch on a two-and-a-half year deal from Sunderland on the eve of jetting out to the United Arab Emirates.

Having fallen out of favour under new Black Cats boss Phil Parkinson, the midfielder has not played for two months.

However, he insists he is fit and ready to make a memorable debut in the cup.

He said: “I want to make a good impact from the very start.

“I am looking to go out and kick-start my career.

“I want to bring success to Aberdeen and build myself up again.

“Aberdeen are a great team who have been close to winning the Scottish Cup over the past few years.

“Hopefully we can go one step further and win it this time and if we can do that it would be a great season.”

Despite his lack of competitive game time, McGeouch eased through the tough double training sessions at the warm-weather camp in Dubai.

He completed the opening 45 minutes against Jordanian top-flight side Al Wehdat on Monday.

McGeouch is likely to start alongside Funso Ojo in a defensive midfield role on Saturday with Lewis Ferguson pushed into a more advanced position.

Summer signing Craig Bryson is sidelined for six weeks having undergone ankle surgery. The former Derby County midfielder remained in Scotland to complete his rehabilitation while the Dons jetted out to Dubai.

McGeouch, a Scottish Cup winner with Hibs, is confident Aberdeen can have a formidable midfield presence.

He said: “Midfield-wise, we will be very strong. We have great quality and great players here at Aberdeen.

“It is a young squad but the players have all had a lot of game time and experience as well.

“I know I will be coming into a great team and hopefully I can bring my qualities to it and we can do well together.”

The bid for Aberdeen’s first Scottish Cup since 1990 and European qualification are the primary concerns for McGeouch – as well as getting back to playing regular football after a frustrating time on the sidelines at the Stadium of Light.

He hopes regular action, and impressing in a successful team, can push him back into the Scotland set-up.

McGeouch has been capped at every level for Scotland and finally made his senior debut in May 2018 in a 2-0 defeat to Peru in South America.

He earned his second, and so far final, cap in a 1-0 loss to Mexico at the Estadio Azteca later in that summer tour.

Aberdeen have acted as a launch pad into the Scotland squad for a number of players in recent years. While at Pittodrie Graeme Shinnie, Scott McKenna, Kenny McLean, Ryan Jack and Mikey Devlin have all earned full senior caps.

It took a loan spell at Aberdeen from Celtic for attacker Ryan Christie to earn senior Scotland cap recognition.

Scotland manager Steve Clarke has the Euro 2020 play-offs with Israel at Hampden looming in March. Should they progress beyond that the Scots will face either Serbia or Norway away from home in an all-or-nothing, one-legged play-off final.

At stake is a place in the Euro 2020 finals, where, should they qualify, Scotland will play two games at Hamdpen.

If Clarke’s squad make the big summer Euro party, they will also face England at Wembley. Potentially exciting, era-defining times for the Scotland squad. And McGeouch hopes starring for Aberdeen can push him into consideration.

Asked if he hopes signing for the Dons can elevate him back into the Scotland set-up, he said: “Yes, I think so. For me, in the short term, it is just about playing, getting game time and bringing success to Aberdeen.

“In the future if the Scotland set-up comes along, I would be delighted.

“However, I don’t want to look too far into the future.

“I just want to get a regular game and bring success to Aberdeen and build myself.”