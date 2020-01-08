McGeouch will be ‘a real asset for Aberdeen’, says former team-mate Fyvie

Fraser Fyvie has backed his former team-mate Dylan McGeouch to be a success with Aberdeen.

The Dons have signed the midfielder from Sunderland on a two-and-a-half year contract.

McGeouch is a player Reds gaffer Derek McInnes has long admired.

He tried to sign the 26-year-old in the summer of 2018 when he left Hibs after four years at Easter Road.

For two-and-a-half seasons in Leith, McGeouch played alongside former Don Fyvie.

The Cove Rangers midfielder, 26, said: “Dylan is a very talented footballer. He’s a guy that likes to play with the ball on the deck.

“He’s very intelligent, he can go past people, pick out passes, dictate play and cover the ground.

“Aberdeen have got Dylan and I think it’s a very good signing.

“In terms of a midfielder he is very much an all-round player. He can sit deeper and dictate play and break up the play.

“But if you want to, then you can play him further forward and it’s good to have a player like that.

“He’s good on the ball, he’s intelligent, he’s got good pace and he’s strong for someone that’s not the biggest.

“It’s a really positive signing for Aberdeen to get him and I think he’ll be a really good addition.

“Aberdeen is a great club to be at, it’s a big club with a really good manager in Derek McInnes.

“And for the Dons signing a player like Dylan is a really good piece of recruitment.

“Everyone in Scotland knows how good he is and I think he’ll be a real asset for Aberdeen because I think they need that type of player in midfield.

“Craig Bryson has had problems with his ankle and needs an operation and I think Dylan will bring that composure Aberdeen want in midfield.

“If Bryson gets back to fitness and he and Dylan were playing together in midfield, then that would be a really good pairing.”

Fyvie, who left Aberdeen in 2012 for Wigan Athletic, believes a midfield trio of McGeouch, Craig Bryson and Lewis Ferguson will be very exciting for the Red Army to watch.

He added: “If you have Lewis Ferguson, Bryson and Dylan that is a really good midfield, in my eyes.

“Lewis, since joining, has really cemented his place in the Aberdeen team and he’s been really good at carrying out what Derek McInnes wants him to do.

“If they can have Dylan, Lewis and Craig all fit then it will only help Aberdeen in the second half of the season.

“They’re sitting in a good position at the minute and some good recruitment in January will only help the club for the rest of the season.”

Last season at Sunderland McGeouch made 30 appearances under Jack Ross. But he only featured 12 times this term and just twice since Phil Parkinson replaced Ross in October.

Fyvie understands McGeouch’s predicament as a result of his time at Wigan from 2012 to 2015.

He said: “In England it’s so much easier for teams to change players.

“When a new manager comes in at a club it’s very easy for them to change players because of the money involved.

“Clubs can just go, ‘right we don’t need you and we don’t need you’.

“So it all depends on the manager because Dylan played at Sunderland under Jack Ross, but then a new manager has come in and he hasn’t played as much.

“I saw that happen with myself at Wigan. Roberto Martinez left for Everton and within the space of 18 months we’d had Owen Coyle, Uwe Rosler and Malky Mackay as well as a caretaker manager in Graham Barrow.

“I had five managers when I was there and that causes upset for players and every manager wants their own players.

“But you have to be prepared for that as a player and, from Dylan’s point of view, it’s good that he’s looking for game time.”

Fyvie and McGeouch helped Hibs win the Scottish Cup in 2016 and the Championship a year later.

He said: “At Hibs we had a really good partnership, Dylan, John McGinn and Scott Allan. then Scott went to Celtic and Liam Henderson came in. I’ve no doubt Dylan will do well.”