Dylan McGeouch vows to help Aberdeen qualify for Europa League action once more

New signing Dylan McGeouch has vowed to help Aberdeen secure Euro qualification for a seventh straight year.

The fight for third in the Premiership and an automatic Euro spot looks set to be a two-way battle between the Dons and Motherwell.

The Steelmen currently occupy third spot – a point ahead of the Dons in fourth.

However, the Reds can leap-frog into pole position for Europe by defeating Motherwell at Pittodrie tomorrow.

McGeouch, who signed a two-and-a-half-year deal from Sunderland, is tomorrow set to make his Premiership debut.

The 27-year-old midfielder featured in Europe with former clubs Hibs and Celtic and is determined to take a huge step towards Europa League qualification.

McGeouch said: “Aberdeen have had European football for the last few years and we want to qualify for Europe again next season.

“We want to build in the league and move one step ahead of our rivals.

“European football is exciting as it brings different styles of football, different teams and new challenges.

“With the aspect of travelling away it is great for the club, the team and the supporters in terms of experience.”

Aberdeen and Motherwell are both more than 10 points clear of fifth-placed Livingston.

It looks set to be a shoot-out between the Dons and the Steelmen for that automatic Euro qualification.

McGeouch has experienced European football with former clubs Hibs and Celtic.

He played in the Europa League second qualifying round in 2016 against Danish side Brondby, exiting on penalties following a 1-1 aggregate draw.

In 2013 he featured as a substitute in Celtic’s 3-0 Champions League qualifier win at Cliftonville.

He said: “I played in the Europa League pre-qualifiers with Hibs, but never got to the group stages.

“It was a different experience playing against a European team.

“Hopefully I can do the same again here at Aberdeen next season.

“I want to help bring success to Aberdeen.”

McGeouch made his competitive Dons debut in the 1-0 Scottish Cup fourth leg win over Dumbarton on Saturday.

Fellow midfielder Lewis Ferguson was suspended for that tie but will return for tomorrow’s Premiership match with Motherwell.

Scotland cap McGeouch partnered Funso Ojo in the heart of midfield against the Sons.

He is relishing the chance of playing in a midfield three tomorrow alongside Ojo and Ferguson for the first time competitively.

McGeouch is confident it can be a formidable midfield.

Summer signing Craig Bryson has also to return to boost the midfield options in six weeks following ankle surgery earlier this month.

McGeouch said: “Midfield-wise we will be very strong as there is real quality and great players.

“That is the case throughout the team. We have a young squad here that has also had a lot of game time as well.

“I have come into a great team and hopefully I can bring my qualities to it. Hopefully we can do well together.”

McGeouch hopes being a success with new club Aberdeen can launch him back into the international set-up.

He has two Scotland caps, with the last coming against Mexico in May 2018.

He said: “I hope I can get back into the shop window for the Scotland squad.

“However, the near future is just about playing games and enjoying my football again.

“I want to bring success to the club and if the international scene came back up, I would be happy with that.”