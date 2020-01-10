Sean Wallace: Dylan McGeouch looked impressive in Aberdeen training session

New Aberdeen signing Dylan McGeouch trained for the first time with his team-mates as boss Derek McInnes put them through their paces in Dubai.

The former Sunderland midfielder signed a two-and-a-half year deal on the eve of the squad jetting out to the United Arab Emirates.

Scotland international McGeouch had not played recently for the League One Black Cats.

However, McGeouch, who has been given squad number 17, was fully fit and looked sharp and ready to go in his new career with Aberdeen.

Fitness coach Graham Kirk took the squad for a warm-up session on artificial grass adjacent to the main pitch at the Jebel Ali Centre of Excellence.

Then it was down to the hard graft under boss Derek McInnes and assistant Tony Docherty.

It was high-tempo training and the Dons were probably grateful for the respite in the heat as it became overcast and the temperature dipped significantly.

There was even a brief shower out here in the desert.

Groundsmen at the complex watered the pitch heavily before training.

There will be little need over the next few days as the forecast is for heavy, persistent rain.

I feel like the character in that Travis dirge Why Does it Always Rain on Me?

The Dons completed the session with a five-a-side match based on high-tempo passing and rapid movement.

Scott McKenna and Mikey Devlin captained each team.

The message from the first sessions in Dubai was clear – McGeouch, the player McInnes landed after two attempts in the last two summer windows, is ready to make his mark.