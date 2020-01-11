Dylan McGeouch aims to end Aberdeen’s Scottish Cup wait

New signing Dylan McGeouch helped kill Hibs’ 114-year Scottish Cup jinx and is determined to end Aberdeen’s 30-year wait to land the trophy.

McGeouch has not played for nearly two months, since featuring as a late substitute in Sunderland’s FA Cup loss to Gillingham in November.

However, the 25-year-old insists he is fit and ready to start against Dumbarton at Pittodrie next Saturday.

The deal to sign McGeouch was pushed through in time for the midfielder to fly out to Aberdeen’s warm-weather camp in Dubai.

He is using the week in the United Arab Emirates to gear up for what he hopes is a start next week as the Dons bid to lift the Scottish Cup for the first time since 1990.

And McGeouch reckons the Dons have the squad to deliver it.

Speaking at the Dons hotel in Dubai, he said: “I want to go on a good run and deliver the Scottish Cup. Aberdeen deserve that.

“They have been so close and have done well in the Scottish Cup in recent seasons so hopefully I can add to what they already have here and bring success to the club.

“Hopefully they can go one step further and win the Scottish Cup this season.

“We have a strong squad more than capable of achieving that.”

McGeouch has been going through double training sessions out in Dubai and a week with the squad will speed his integration both on and off the park.

He said: “I will hopefully get a good week of training in Dubai.

“That was key, to try to get the deal through as soon as possible so I could make this trip out here.

“I will get a good week then go into the cup game against Dumbarton.

“I knew I was coming into the last six months of my contract and that in January I would probably move on. So I had my eyes on that and was trying to keep fit for that.

“It is all good and I am ready to go.”

McGeouch was a key component of the Hibs side who defeated Rangers 3-2 in the final in 2016 to lift the Scottish Cup for the first time in more than a century.

The midfielder hopes he can bring the attacking midfield play and decisive passes to secure silverware for the Dons for the first time since the League Cup in 2014.

Asked what he can bring to Aberdeen, he said: “I get on the ball and can keep the tempo of the team.

“I can get the team up the pitch and be that player who links the play.

“Hopefully I can do that but obviously the manager sets his team out the way he wants to.

“Whatever he asks of me I will make sure I do the best I can.”

Dons boss Derek McInnes was so enamoured with the Scotland international he has tried to sign him in two previous summer transfer windows.

In 2018 he attempted to land the then out-of-contract McGeouch from Hibs, but he opted to move to Sunderland. And again last season he moved to sign the wanted man but lost out when the midfielder committed to the Black Cats.

This window McInnes finally got his man on a two-and-a-half year deal.

The player said: “A few years back I spoke to Derek (McInnes) and he tried to get me to come to Aberdeen.

“However, I had my heart set on going down south and giving it a go there.

“I spoke to him about that and he was respectful of that.

“To be fair, as soon as the opportunity came along that I was available again Derek was straight on the phone and very keen to get me in.

“That played a big part in me coming to a big club like Aberdeen and working under Derek.

“It was a little bit frustrating at Sunderland due to the lack of game time. It is not great sitting on the bench or in the stand.”

Aberdeen were able to engineer the deal for McGeouch because the midfielder, signed by Jack Ross, fell out of favour when that manager was axed.

Ross is now manager of Hibs.

His replacement at the Stadium of Light, Phil Parkinson, played McGeouch sparingly.

The midfielder believes that despite operating in England’s third tier, Sunderland are a top-flight outfit.

And he hopes they reach that promised land again.

He said: “Sunderland are huge and a Premier League club, there is no doubt about that.

“Everything about them – the training ground, the fanbase, the stadium – it is a great club.

“Hopefully they can get out League One and build their way back up the leagues.

“They deserve to be playing at the top level.”