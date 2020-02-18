Matty Kennedy wants to make most of not being cup tied by firing Aberdeen to Hampden

New signing Matty Kennedy has vowed to make the most of not being cup tied – by going all the way to Hampden.

Winger Kennedy will face Kilmarnock at Rugby Park tomorrow in the Scottish Cup fifth round replay.

Kennedy is available to face Killie because he missed former club St Johnstone’s fourth round clash through injury last month.

The Northern Ireland squad player wanted to play that tie against Morton (3-0 win) but Saints boss Tommy Wright decided against it.

The winger had already agreed a pre-contract to join Aberdeen in the summer.

However the Dons pushed through a deal, splashing a fee, to land him last month on a three-and-a-half-year deal.

Kennedy said: “It has worked out better for me as I am not cup tied.

“I had a slight injury on my ankle and that is why I missed the cup game with St Johnstone.

“Apart from that they decided not to play me because of coming here.

“I am not sure the exact reason why they decided not to play me.

“I didn’t want to be cup tied, but at the same time I wanted to play.

“Every footballer wants to play in every game.

“At the time (of the Scottish Cup tie) I didn’t know if I was coming to Aberdeen or not.

“I wanted to play (In the Scottish Cup tie v Morton), but it wasn’t to be.”

Kennedy has started every game for Aberdeen since making the switch from St Johnstone.

He was one of three signings in the January transfer window by Dons boss Derek McInnes in a bid to inject an attacking edge.

Midfielder Dylan McGeouch was secured from Sunderland, with Venezuelan international right-back Ronald Hernandez also signing.

Although Aberdeen endured five games without scoring after the winter break there has been a recent upsurge in performances.

They beat Hamilton 3-1 away and, despite losing 2-1 to Celtic, were worthy of at least a point against the league champions.

Kennedy was always confident the Dons would rediscover their goal scoring touch.

He said: “We have strong strikers in the team who can definitely score goals, so it was just a case of being confident.”