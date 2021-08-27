Matty Longstaff’s loan move from Newcastle United to Aberdeen confirmed

Aberdeen have confirmed they’ve secured Newcastle United midfielder Matty Longstaff on a season-long loan deal.

The 21-year-old, who has played in the English Premier League 14 times for the Magpies and scored twice – even winning the goal of the month award for a strike against Manchester United, represents a transfer coup for the Dons, with several English Championship sides also linked with the player.

On capturing the England under-20 international, Reds boss Stephen Glass said: “For a young player, Matty has already played in a good number of high-profile games for a top club, against some of the biggest teams in England. We believe he is going to continue to make good progress here with us.

“We are pleased he has chosen Aberdeen to help him further his career, particularly as he had other high-profile options in England to consider.

“We’ve no doubt he will have a positive impact and will help us with the rest of our campaign.”

As part of the move, Longstaff has signed a contract extension with his parent club:

It is unclear whether the move to bring Longstaff to Pittodrie means Lewis Ferguson – who submitted a transfer request in the summer following a bid from English top-flight Watford – could be on his way out of Aberdeen before the end of the window.

Another player who looks set to arrive to bolster Glass’ options is Hamburg’s Scotland international David Bates.

The Dons are desperate for at least one centre-back, following Andy Considine’s surgery on a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) at the start of the week.

Bates has reportedly agreed a three-year deal and is set to arrive in the north-east to complete his move.