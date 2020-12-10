Matty Kennedy says Aberdeen will get back on track amid Premiership festive frenzy

Aberdeen winger Matty Kennedy believes a hectic December can get the best out of the Dons.

Derek McInnes’s side have gone four games without a win following Saturday’s 1-1 draw against St Mirren.

The Dons start a busy period this Saturday with the visit of Ross County before a Sunday lunchtime kick-off against Kilmarnock the following weekend.

A trip to Motherwell two days before Christmas is followed by a Boxing Day meeting with St Johnstone at Pittodrie.

The Dons will end the year at Livingston on December 30 before taking on Dundee United in a New Firm derby clash on January 2.

Kennedy feels the packed schedule can help Aberdeen regain some momentum after their disappointing recent run.

He said: “There’s no point thinking about the past, it’s about what can we do now. We’ve had a good start to the season but not been at our best for the last few games for whatever reason.

“December is a big month and we’ve got a big squad. We’ll take it game by game and try to get back up there.

“Aberdeen is a big club and there is expectancy to do well.”

Aberdeen wideman Kennedy made his international debut for Northern Ireland in last month’s 1-1 draw with Romania in the Nations League.

The 26-year-old missed the early part of the season with an ankle injury, but looked back in fine fettle at the weekend when he provided a perfect assist for Jonny Hayes against St Mirren at the weekend.

He said: “Aberdeen had a bit of form and we went into every game believing we could beat anybody. We were all playing well and then lockdown happened.

“I had a niggle in my ankle which needed sorted, but I couldn’t get a scan until after lockdown had settled down a bit.

“It took me a while to get back to playing again. When you hurt your ankle you kick the ball differently until it settles and it is only the last few weeks that I’ve felt comfortable.

© SNS Group

“I was grateful to get the nod for Northern Ireland and to start as well. The gaffer had the confidence in me and it shows if you are playing well for your club you will get the chance.

“My mum, dad and sister were watching and I had loads of messages from friends. There’s a great spirit in the Northern Ireland squad.

“It was my first chance and I felt I did well, so I have to keep performing well for Aberdeen and make sure I’m in every camp.”

Kennedy says he has been enjoying playing a deeper role for the Dons as a wing back in recent games. He added: “The injury then Covid did take it out of me in terms of my fitness, but I feel I’ve had a good run of games now. I feel I played well against St Mirren and I’m getting back to my best.

“I’ve been playing wing back recently, which requires more control of your game, but I feel confident I can create chances for strikers and win games.

“I’ve worked with Niall McGinn longer and he tends to be on the left wing more. He makes very intelligent runs and is very good at set pieces, so that’s something I’m working on as I’ve never really hit them before.”