Matty Kennedy hopes sticky spell is over at new club Aberdeen

New signing Matty Kennedy admits the start to his Pittodrie career has been tougher than anticipated with the Dons suffering a dip in form.

However, the winger is confident Aberdeen are on the up having ended a five-game goal-less streak with the 3-1 win at Hamilton.

Kennedy is determined that revival will continue when facing Premiership leaders Celtic tomorrow.

Northern Ireland squad player Kennedy was secured on a three-and-a-half year contract from St Johnstone during the January transfer window.

The 25-year-old had initially agreed a pre-contract with Aberdeen to join in the summer but boss Derek McInnes splashed out a fee to land him earlier in a bid to bring an attacking edge.

Kennedy had to endure four games without a victory, or a goal, and the booing of his new team from supporters before the Reds finally ended their 2020 Premiership scoring drought.

He said: “It was a difficult few weeks but hopefully that is us out of that now and into being a more confident side that wins games and creates chances.

“Every time you win a game you get more confident and I am sure that will be the case after the result at Hamilton.

“We knew we should be winning the other games before that but it is easier said than done.

“Now we have the win we can push on now – although we know it will be a difficult game against Celtic.”

The defending Premiership champions are gunning for an unprecedented quadruple-treble this season and have scored 27 goals in seven straight victories since the winter break.

Aberdeen were humiliated 4-0 in Celtic’s last visit to Pittodrie, with all the goals coming in a first-half blitzkrieg by the Hoops.

Kennedy warned there will be no repeat tomorrow.

He said: “Celtic are a good team with quality players but the pressure is on them as they are top of the table.

“They have been brilliant and haven’t lost a game since the break.

“But we will be confident after the game against Hamilton and will do our best to get a result.

“They are at the top of the table for a reason so the pressure is on them to come and get a result.

“We won’t let Celtic come here and try to walk over us. We are not going to let that happen and will put up a big fight.”

Former Everton winger Kennedy is a realist and accepts Celtic will likely control possession for long spells. However, he insists Aberdeen will have a game plan to counter that and will go for goals against the champions.

He said: “I don’t think you go into any game thinking will we sit back? However, the way Celtic control the ball it automatically pushes you back.

“I have not played Celtic since I have been at Aberdeen so I don’t know how the game will pan out.

“However, previously, when I was at my ex-club, Celtic controlled the ball that much it does push you back.

“Then you had to try to counter on that.

“We will have to see what shape Celtic go and what shape we go.”

Despite Aberdeen’s struggles in front of goal since the start of the year Kennedy has been impressive since signing on from St Johnstone.

When signing for Aberdeen Kennedy had not played for almost a month with his previous appearance a 1-1 draw with Ross County on December 29.

He missed Saints’ first two games after the winter shutdown and admits that led to his match sharpness dropping before switching to Pittodrie.

Now with five full 90 minutes under his belt he is back to full sharpness – and ready for Celtic.

He said: “I didn’t play in any of those games for St Johnstone after the break. Aberdeen went away to Dubai for a hard training camp and I missed that.

“I am getting my fitness back now and hopefully towards the end of the season I will have chipped in with a few goals and assists.

“That is the plan anyway and hopefully I will create chances for the boys.”