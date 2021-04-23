Matty Kennedy ‘delighted’ with Aberdeen’s showings under new management ahead of crunch Scottish Cup clash

Winger Matty Kennedy is confident Aberdeen’s Scottish Cup dream won’t be derailed by their late goal heartache against Celtic.

The Dons were within seconds of defeating the Hoops at Pittodrie only to concede in injury time.

Kennedy insists the blow of drawing 1-1 will not dent the feel-good factor in the squad under new manager Stephen Glass.

He vowed the Reds are ready to “give everything” in the quarter-final against Dundee United on Sunday to keep alive their bid to win the cup for the first time since 1990.

Kennedy said: “We will give everything to try to push through in the cup.

“We were gutted not to beat Celtic, but we will keep our heads up and look forward to the game against Dundee United.

“The manager and Allan Russell have given all the boys a lift in the changing room and on the training pitch, giving the boys tips on how to improve their game.

“We are all delighted with the training and how the games have been going so far. Hopefully it continues.”

Aberdeen have failed to score in the three New Firm derbies with Dundee United so far this season – twice drawing 0-0 and losing 1-0.

For Kennedy, the cup tie offers the opportunity of payback on the Tannadice outfit.

He said: “We do owe Dundee United one. They beat us last time, but it is cup football and only one team goes through – and we want to make sure that is us.

“You want to keep momentum and want to win every game.

“I think we have a good squad so why can’t we win every game?

“We want to beat Dundee United and be in the draw for the next round and I am sure we will do that.”

Aberdeen set up the quarter-final clash with a 5-3 penalty shootout defeat of Livingston.

That was the first game in the Dons’ dugout for Glass and Russell.

Kennedy said: “It was the manager’s first game so we wanted to win it for him.

“It gave everyone a lift and the mood around the training ground was happy, and if you are happy you end up playing your best football.”

That happiness could have been intensified further had the Dons held on to defeat Celtic for the first time since May 2018.

Conceding to a late Leigh Griffiths header was a hammer blow to hopes of leapfrogging Hibernian to finish third.

Hibs are six points clear of the Dons and boast a better goal difference with only three games remaining.

Kennedy reckons the despondent mood in the squad after full-time to only take a point is testament to the rapid progress made under Glass in just over a week.

He said: “We played well, although we knew Celtic would obviously dominate possession.

“We knew we were going to have to counter on them.

“I felt like we probably had the better chances in the game and Fergie (Lewis Ferguson) hit the post.

“If you come into the changing room after the game everyone was gutted, which just shows how far we have come.

“We were gutted not to beat Celtic.”

Asked what had changed under Glass and Russell, the winger also praised the previous regime under Derek McInnes.

McInnes was axed in March, bringing an end to nearly eight years at Pittodrie.

Kennedy said: “Everybody loved the last manager and all the boys loved him. I thought we were playing well.

“Obviously when a new face comes in, no matter what club or who the manager is, it does give you a lift. In the changing room everyone gets on really well with the new manager and Allan Russell.”

Although Hibs look set to secure third place, Kennedy will not give up the battle.

He said: “We won the first game against St Johnstone and picked up a point against Celtic.

“We have to try to pick up points every week. We are definitely going to give it everything we can.

“Everyone watching the Celtic game will have seen that we will give everything to try to go as far as we can in the cup and try to catch Hibs.”