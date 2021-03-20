Match report: Aberdeen start life after Derek McInnes with drab defeat

Aberdeen started the post-Derek McInnes era with an uninspiring 1-0 defeat to Dundee United.

Adrian Sporle’s second half strike consigned the Dons to defeat under the interim management of Paul Sheerin, Barry Robson and Neil Simpson.

Despite the change of management the issues for the Reds remain the same as they struggled to create decent opportunities.

Aberdeen have now scored just once in 10 games and won twice in 14 matches in 2021.

For his first match in interim charge Sheerin made three changes to McInnes’ last selection a fortnight ago against Hamilton.

Left-back Jack MacKenzie, 20, was drafted in for his debut having spent the first half of this season on loan at League One side Forfar Athetlic.

Connor McLennan and Dean Campbell joined him in the starting line-up with Niall McGinn, Callum Hendry and Dylan McGeouch dropping to the bench.

It was the Dons who had the first decent chance. Florian Kamberi’s knockdown gave Jonny Hayes the chance to drive at the heart of the home backline, he fed McLennan on the right.

McLennan’s low cutback set-up Dean Campbell with his strike deflecting off Ryan Edwards and going wide via the left post.

In the aftermath of the corner which followed Campbell drew a save from goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist with a cross-cum-shot.

Campbell had the next effort with Siegrist saving his drive from long range and Hayes also had an effort deflected narrowly wide during the opening quarter.

On 35 minutes Campbell’s pass freed Hayes down the left, but former Don Reynolds was perfectly placed to turn away the cross as Kamberi lurked inside the six-yard box.

The Reds were also close to gifting the home side a goal shortly before the break.

Lewis’ poor pass out was seized upon by Calum Butcher who teed up Lawrence Shankland, but Ash Taylor was back on goal-line to block the former Aberdeen striker’s chipped finish.

The final flashpoint of the first period was Lewis Ferguson getting booked for diving by referee Greg Aitken having hit the deck after Butcher had appeared to place hands on his back.

A poor final ball has been a problem for Aberdeen this season and it was again an issue at Tannadice.

On a number of occasions delivery from the wide area was disappointing.

Defensively the Dons were largely untroubled other than when they created problems for themselves.

Eight minutes into the second period Andy Considine and MacKenzie collided with each other when trying to clear and when Shankland gathered the loose ball and crossed Tommie Hoban almost bundled the ball beyond Lewis.

Dundee United passed up a decent opening soon after with Shankland free inside the box, but Sporle couldn’t find him.

At the other end Jamie Robson blocked well from Ferguson after a decent counter-attacking move from Aberdeen.

The hosts were claiming for a penalty just shy of the hour mark when Sporle’s corner bounced up and hit Campbell, but ref Aitken waved away the shouts for handball.

But on 61 minutes Dundee United took the lead. Jeandro Fuchs kept the ball in play by the corner flag as MacKenzie tried to shepherd it behind for a goal-kick.

Aberdeen felt the ball was out, but play continued, and Shankland exchanged passes with Marc McNulty before playing it across from the right side of the area for Sporle to slot home.

There was little in the way of a response from the Dons to falling behind and if anything their play became more ragged and disjointed as the second period wore on.

Despite some late changes they failed to carve out an opening to draw level.

Dundee United: Benjamin Siegrist, Liam Smith, Ryan Edwards, Mark Reynolds, Jamie Robson, Jeandro Fuchs, Calum Butcher (Nicky Clark 90+1), Ian Harkes, Adrian Sporle (Louis Appere 84), Lawrence Shankland, Marc McNulty.

Subs not used: Deniz Mehmet, Mark Connolly, Nicky Clark, Flo Hoti, Logan Chalmers, Luke Bolton, Archie Meekison, Kerr Smith.

Aberdeen: Joe Lewis, Tommie Hoban (Calvin Ramsay 90+1), Ash Taylor, Andy Considine, Jack MacKenzie, Connor McLennan (Niall McGinn 76), Ross McCrorie, Lewis Ferguson, Dean Campbell (Matty Kennedy 86), Jonny Hayes (Callum Hendry 86), Florian Kamberi (Fraser Hornby 86).

Subs not used: Gary Woods, Dylan McGeouch, Ethan Ross, Miko Virtanen.