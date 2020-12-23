Match report: Aberdeen draw with Motherwell at Fir Park

Aberdeen drew 0-0 with Motherwell and dropped to fourth in the Premiership.

After a bright opening chances were at a premium at Fir Park and neither side could make the breakthrough.

The result means the Reds drop a point below Hibs, who beat St Mirren.

Dons boss Derek McInnes named the same side that beat Kilmarnock 2-0 at Rugby Park on Sunday.

Tommie Hoban had been rated doubtful after coming off at half-time with a hamstring niggle, but he was able to start and lined up in defence alongside Andy Considine, who made his 500th start for Aberdeen.

📋 | The Aberdeen team for this evening's game with Motherwell at Fir Park. COYR!#StandFree pic.twitter.com/Se3I4hWzBf — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) December 23, 2020

Aberdeen started brightly enough with Curtis Main hitting the side-netting with an effort from an acute angle and then Matty Kennedy having a strike deflected wide after a clever dummy from Ryan Hedges.

The best chance of the first period came just before the quarter hour mark when Main headed a Hedges corner from the left against the crossbar from inside the six-yard box.

Jonny Hayes worked Motherwell goalkeeper Jordan Archer with a powerful low drive from 20 yards midway through the first half, but the keeper made a good block and his defenders cleared the danger.

After that chances were scarce for the remainder of the opening 45 minutes.

Other than slinging a few crosses into the box the Steelmen struggled to test Aberdeen defensively, but the men from the Granite City were also having difficulty opening up the home backline.

© SNS Group

McInnes replaced Connor McLennan with Sam Cosgrove at half-time, but despite having an increased presence at the top end of the pitch there were few chances created in the second period.

It wasn’t for the want of trying – but both sides cancelled each other out and defences were in command.

Aberdeen had a number of set pieces and put plenty of crosses into the area, but nothing came of them.

Motherwell’s best chance of the game came with 10 minutes remaining when Tony Watt broke down the left and laid the ball across for Liam Polworth, but his shot which was on target, was blocked by Considine.

Motherwell – Jordan Archer, Liam Grimshaw, Ricki Lamie, Allan Campbell, Mark O’Hara, Robbie Crawford (Barry Maguire 84), Liam Polworth, Callum Lang (Devante Cole 68), Declan Gallagher, Tony Watt, Stephen O’Donnell.

Subs not used – Aaron Chapman, Jake Carroll, Jordan White, Jake Hastie, Bevis Mugabi, Sherwin Seedorf, Dean Cornelius.

Aberdeen – Joe Lewis, Tommie Hoban, Ash Taylor, Andy Considine, Matty Kennedy, Lewis Ferguson, Ross McCrorie, Jonny Hayes, Connor McLennan (Sam Cosgrove 46), Ryan Hedges, Curtis Main (Ryan Edmondson 87).

Subs not used – Gary Woods, Shay Logan, Funso Ojo, Niall McGinn, Dean Campbell, Kieran Ngwenya, Calvin Ramsay.