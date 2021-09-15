Marley Watkins confident Aberdeen will hit top gear soon despite winless run

Aberdeen attacker Marley Watkins believes it is only a matter of time before the new-look Dons hit top gear.

The twice-capped Wales international returned to the Dons last month, having spent the first half of last season on loan at Pittodrie.

Despite a promising start to the season under Stephen Glass, the Dons have gone six games without a win following Saturday’s 2-0 loss at Motherwell.

But Watkins is confident there is enough quality in the Aberdeen squad to get back to winning ways soon.

He told Red TV: “It is great to be back.

“It happened quickly and I’m looking forward to enjoying my football again and being part of this quality team.

“My first time up here was really enjoyable.

“I linked up well with Scott Wright and Ryan Hedges.

“I think we are even better as a squad now.

“When it all clicks I think we will play some good stuff and be really successful.

“We have made some quality signings and we have got winners in the dressing room.

“We have a mix of everything.

“It always takes time to gel with new players so we just have to be patient but not too patient because we have to win as this is Aberdeen.

“Once it all clicks we will be on our way to a good season.”

Aberdeen dominated possession and chances against Motherwell at Fir Park but returned north with nothing to show for their efforts.

Watkins felt it should have been a different outcome but the Reds were made to pay for being wasteful in front of goal.

The former Caley Thistle player said: “We started really well and I should have scored the header.

“It was a great ball by (Calvin) Ramsay.

“They scored against the run of play and it gave the whole stadium a lift.

“You can’t give teams a head start so that was frustrating.

“It suited them as they were tucking in from the start.

“We were on top and were the better team in the game but what matters is the result.

“I can see the potential of it all coming together and doing really well.

“We just need a bit more penetration and confidence.

“There is a lot to be positive about.

“The last two results have been frustrating as we want to be right up there come the end of the season.”

Watkins has been impressed with new manager Stephen Glass and club captain Scott Brown, who made the switch to the Dons in the summer as a player-coach after 14 trophy-laden years at Celtic.

He said: “The manager has been quality.

“What we work on in training and the information they give us is top drawer.

“We were the better team in the last two games – I don’t really care what anyone says.

“We just need more time to gel and stop conceding soft goals against the run of play.

“Once it gels we will be putting on a good show for the fans.”

On Brown, he added: “He is a big personality in the dressing room and a born winner.

“It is not easy being Celtic captain for that long. He is a legend, isn’t he?

“It is great to play with him.”